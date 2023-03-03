News

Braids Share Video for New Song “Apple” Euphoric Recall Due Out April 28 via Secret City

Photography by Mélissa Gamache



Montreal experimental pop trio Braids are releasing a new album, Euphoric Recall, on April 28 via Secret City. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Apple,” via a music video. Listen below.

“Apple” features a string ensemble playing over delicate shoegaze textures. Singer/guitarist Raphaelle Standell-Preston had this to say about the new single in a press release: “We didn’t have to work hard on this one. We could just jump in and enjoy the ride of it.”

Last August, the band shared the album’s first single, “Retriever,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced in January, they shared its second single, “Evolution,” via a music video. “Evolution” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

A previous press release described the new album in greater detail: “A freer and wholly anew effort, their fifth studio album finds the trio abandoning strategy, burning it down, and realizing their love record. Love, all of it; the unbound bliss, the budding impulses, and the messy imperfections, a supernova swirled up in a suite of bold, melodic, symphonic pop songs surrendered to the present.”

Standell-Preston added: “How you cultivate your heart space is extremely important to the outcome of what you are pursuing. I think that when we are operating from a place of safety and feeling loved and have intentions of loving, we can access really interesting places.”

The band wrote, recorded, self-produced, and mixed Euphoric Recall at Studio Toute Garnie, their Montréal studio. Braids also features Austin Tufts and Taylor Smith.

The band’s last album, Shadow Offering, came out in 2020 on Secret City and made it to #24 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our Self-Portrait interview with the band.

