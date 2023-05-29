 Brand New Electronic Music Festival Launches In Derby | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, May 29th, 2023  
Mark Archer of Altern 8

Brand New Electronic Music Festival Launches In Derby

Altern 8 announced as headliners for WCR Central 2024

May 29, 2023 By Dom Gourlay Web Exclusive
A brand new electronic music festival was launched earlier today and announced its first wave of artists including headliners Altern 8. Situated in the East Midlands city of Derby, WFR Central is the brainchild of electronic music label Werra Foxma in partnership with Derby-based music journalist, DJ and promoter James Thornhill. Taking place across two venues - Deda and Dubrek Studios - in Derby on Saturday 23rd March 2024, WFR Central aims to showcase some of the most exciting names from the UK electronic music scene with a selection of both new and established artists.

The first wave of act announcements sees Altern 8 top the bill. Arguably one of the most influential acid house/rave acts in the world. Their music brought rave culture into the charts, reaching number three with ‘Activ 8 (Come with me)’ in 1991. They will close out the night at Deda with a full live PA and then DJ set from founder Mark Archer, leading to an after-party of acid house/rave classics at Dubrek Studios till late.

Sharing the bill with them will be the hotly tipped Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan, whose latest album The Nation’s Most Central Location is already picking up rave reviews in many publications. Under the Radar favourites Maria Uzor and Bethan Lloyd, who both featured in our 23 For 2023 tips at the start of this year, will also be playing. As will Yorkshire duo Kimber, Castles In Space signings and Orb collaborators Dohnavur, plus Werra Foxma’s own Cholly.

More artists will be announced over the coming months.

Early bird tickets are available HERE from Skiddle priced £40, then once they’re gone full price tickets will be £50.

Payment plans are also available via Skiddle.

For more information on Werra Foxma Records visit their Bandcamp.



