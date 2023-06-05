News

All





Brian Eno Announces First-Ever Solo Tour The European Tour Will Take Place in October

Photography by Cecily Eno



Music legend, Brian Eno,— the acclaimed composer, producer, and musician with a career spanning over five decades—has finally announced his first-ever full on solo tour. While Eno has performed one off shows and festivals over the years, and toured with his former band Roxy Music, this will be the first dedicated tour for his solo work. The dates happen in Europe starting this October and culminate with two shows in London’s Royal Festival Hall. Check out the tour dates below.

The upcoming tour, coined “Ships across Europe”, revolves around Eno’s 2016 album The Ship with newer Eno compositions. He will be performing with the Baltic Sea Philharmonic, orchestrated and conducted by Kristjan Järvi, as well as with actor Peter Serafinowica (Shawn of the Dead, Look Around You, White House Plumbers), guitarist Leo Abrahams, and keyboardist Peter Chilvers.

About the tour, Eno says: “The album The Ship is an unusual piece in that it uses voice but doesn’t particularly rely on the song form. It’s an atmosphere with occasional characters drifting through it, characters lost in the vague space made by the music. There’s a sense of wartime in the background, and a sense of inevitability. There is also a sense of scale which suits an orchestra, and a sense of many people working together. I wanted an orchestra which played music the way I would like to play music: from the heart rather than just from the score. I wanted the players to be young and fresh and enthusiastic. When I first saw the Baltic Sea Philharmonic I found all that…and then noticed they were named after a sea. That sealed it!”

Eno, a founding member of Roxy Music, has also worked as a music producer for bands such as Talking Heads, Devo, U2, Laurie Anderson, James, Jane Siberry, and Coldplay. Eno’s more recent solo work features the release of his 2022 album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE.

Brian Eno Tour Dates:

10-21 Venice, Italy - Venice Biennale Musica, Teatro la Fenice (3:00 and 8:00 p.m.)

10-24 Berlin, Germany - Philharmonie Berlin

10-26 Paris, France - La Seine Musicale

10-28 Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

10-30 London, England - Royal Festival Hall, Southbank (6:30 and 9:00 p.m.)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.