Wednesday, September 7th, 2022  
Brian Eno Shares New Single “We Let It In”

FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE Due Out October 14 via Verve/UMC

Sep 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Cecily Eno
Brian Eno has shared a lyric video for his new single, “We Let It In.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, which will be out on October 14 via Verve/UMC. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album in July, Eno shared the song “There Were Bells,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

