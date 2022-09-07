News

Brian Eno Shares New Single “We Let It In” FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE Due Out October 14 via Verve/UMC

Photography by Cecily Eno



Brian Eno has shared a lyric video for his new single, “We Let It In.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, which will be out on October 14 via Verve/UMC. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album in July, Eno shared the song “There Were Bells,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

