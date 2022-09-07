Brian Eno Shares New Single “We Let It In”
FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE Due Out October 14 via Verve/UMC
Sep 07, 2022
Photography by Cecily Eno
Brian Eno has shared a lyric video for his new single, “We Let It In.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, which will be out on October 14 via Verve/UMC. Listen below.
Upon announcement of the album in July, Eno shared the song “There Were Bells,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
