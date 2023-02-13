 Bright Eyes Announce New Spring 2023 Tour Dates | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, February 13th, 2023  
Bright Eyes Announce New Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Cursive to Support One Show

Feb 13, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Shawn Brackbill
Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Wolcott) have announced some new spring tour dates. The shows go down this May and one show will feature support from Cursive. Check out all the dates below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

The band’s most recent album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, came out in 2020 via Dead Oceans. Read our interview with Bright Eyes on the album.

In 2022 they released a series of reissues, with the first set out in May and the second set out in November.

Bright Eyes Tour Dates:

May 10 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
May 11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
May 12 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
May 13 - Columbia, MO - Rose Park
May 14 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom*
May 15 - Little Rock, AK - The Hall
May 17 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
May 18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
May 21 - Guadalajara, MX - Corona Capital Guadalajara

*with Cursive

There are no comments for this entry yet.

