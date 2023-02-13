News

Bright Eyes Announce New Spring 2023 Tour Dates Cursive to Support One Show

Photography by Shawn Brackbill



Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Wolcott) have announced some new spring tour dates. The shows go down this May and one show will feature support from Cursive. Check out all the dates below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

The band’s most recent album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, came out in 2020 via Dead Oceans. Read our interview with Bright Eyes on the album.

In 2022 they released a series of reissues, with the first set out in May and the second set out in November.

Bright Eyes Tour Dates:

May 10 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

May 11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

May 12 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

May 13 - Columbia, MO - Rose Park

May 14 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom*

May 15 - Little Rock, AK - The Hall

May 17 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

May 18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

May 21 - Guadalajara, MX - Corona Capital Guadalajara



*with Cursive

