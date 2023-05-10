News

Photo by Butch Hogan Photo by Butch Hogan

Bright Eyes Announce Third Wave of Companion EP Releases, Share Three Tracks Cassadaga: A Companion, The People’s Key: A Companion, and Noise Floor (Rarities 1998-2005): A Companion All Due Out June 16 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Butch Hogan and Autumn de Wilde



Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Wolcott) have announced the third wave of their companion EP releases that tie into previous albums: Cassadaga: A Companion, The People’s Key: A Companion, and Noise Floor (Rarities 1998-2005): A Companion. They have also shared three tracks, one from each EP: “Middleman (Companion Version)” (from Cassadaga), “When You Were Mine” (from The People’s Key), and “Blue Angels Air Show (Companion Version)” (from Noise Floor). The EPs are all due out June 16 via Dead Oceans. Check out the tracks below, followed by the cover artwork and tracklist for each EP, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The EPs feature various notable guest musicians, including: Johanna and Klara Söderberg of First Aid Kit (“JeJune Stars,” “Coatcheck Dream Song,” “Wrecking Ball”), Gillian Welch (“Napolean’s Hat”), and Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff (“Clairaudients (Kill or Be Killed),” “Firewall,” ‘When You Were Mine”).

Oberst had this to say about the EPs in a press release: “We are really excited about the final installment of our companion EPs. It’s been an interesting journey revisiting and reimagining all of these old songs. 54 songs total seems ridiculous now looking back, but I’m glad we did it. This new batch includes great contributions from Alynda Segarra (Hurray For The Riff Raff), Johanna and Klara Söderberg (First Aid Kit), and an amazing cast of other fantastic musicians that brought these songs into the present tense. I hope all of the fun and neo-nostalgia we experienced recording these comes through to the listeners.”

In 2022 they released the first two waves of the Companion EP series, with the first set out in May and the second set out in November.

Bright Eyes’ most recent album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, came out in 2020 via Dead Oceans. Read our interview with Bright Eyes on the album.

Cassadaga: A Companion Tracklist EP:

01 Clairaudients (Kill or Be Killed)

02 Middleman

03 Coat Check Dream Song

04 I Must Belong Somewhere

05 Napoleon’s Hat

06 Wrecking Ball

The People’s Key: A Companion EP Tracklist:

01 Jejune Stars

02 Firewall

03 When You Were Mine

04 Approximate Sunlight

05 A Machine Spiritual (The People’s Key)

06 Beginner’s Mind

Noise Floor (Rarities: 1998-2005): A Companion EP Tracklist:

01 Nunca Seré Feliz Otra Vez

02 The Vanishing Act

03 Soon You Will Be Leaving Your Man

04 Blue Angels Air Show

05 I Will Be Grateful For This Day

06 Motion Sickness

07 I Won’t Ever Be Happy Again

Bright Eyes Tour Dates: May 10 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

May 11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *SOLD OUT*

May 12 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed *SOLD OUT*

May 13 - Columbia, MO - Rose Park

May 14 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom*

May 15 - Little Rock, AK - The Hall

May 17 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

May 18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

May 21 - Guadalajara, MX - Corona Capital Guadalajara



*with Cursive

Photo by Autumn de Wilde

