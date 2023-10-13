News

Brittany Howard Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for Title Track "What Now"

Photography by Bobbi Rich



Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard has announced a new solo album, What Now, and shared its title track via a music video. She’s also announced some new tour dates. Most of the details of What Now are still forthcoming—its release date, tracklist, and cover artwork are all still to be revealed. But we do know it’s coming out on Island. Check out the new single below, followed by the tour dates.

What Now follows Howard’s 2019-released, Grammy-winning debut solo album, Jaime, which was released by ATO.

Howard wrote and produced “What Now,” with co-production from Shawn Everett. Danilo Parra directed the song’s video. It will be released as a 7-inch in December, with the song “Meditation” as the B-side.

Howard had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘What Now’ is maybe the truest and bluest of all the songs. It’s never my design to hurt anyone’s feelings, but I needed to say what was on my mind without editing myself. I like how it’s a song that makes you want to dance, but at the same time the lyrics are brutal.”

Brittany Howard Tour Dates:

2023:

11-06 Birmingham, AL - Iron City *

11-07 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *

11-09 Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre *

11-10 Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall *

11-11 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *

11-14 Houston, TX - House of Blues *

11-15 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum *

11-17 Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital Festival

2024:

02-06 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

02-09 Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall

02-12 Boston, MA - The Wilbur

02-16 New York, NY - Webster Hall

02-20 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

02-23 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

* with L’Rain

