Brittany Howard Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for Title Track “What Now”
What Now Due Out At Some Point via Island
Oct 13, 2023
Photography by Bobbi Rich
Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard has announced a new solo album, What Now, and shared its title track via a music video. She’s also announced some new tour dates. Most of the details of What Now are still forthcoming—its release date, tracklist, and cover artwork are all still to be revealed. But we do know it’s coming out on Island. Check out the new single below, followed by the tour dates.
What Now follows Howard’s 2019-released, Grammy-winning debut solo album, Jaime, which was released by ATO.
Howard wrote and produced “What Now,” with co-production from Shawn Everett. Danilo Parra directed the song’s video. It will be released as a 7-inch in December, with the song “Meditation” as the B-side.
Howard had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘What Now’ is maybe the truest and bluest of all the songs. It’s never my design to hurt anyone’s feelings, but I needed to say what was on my mind without editing myself. I like how it’s a song that makes you want to dance, but at the same time the lyrics are brutal.”
Brittany Howard Tour Dates:
2023:
11-06 Birmingham, AL - Iron City *
11-07 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *
11-09 Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre *
11-10 Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall *
11-11 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *
11-14 Houston, TX - House of Blues *
11-15 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum *
11-17 Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital Festival
2024:
02-06 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
02-09 Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall
02-12 Boston, MA - The Wilbur
02-16 New York, NY - Webster Hall
02-20 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
02-23 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
* with L’Rain
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Brittany Howard Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for Title Track “What Now” (News) — Brittany Howard, Alabama Shakes
- Priscilla (Review) —
- The Last Dinner Party Share Video for New Song “My Lady of Mercy” (News) — The Last Dinner Party
- Squirrel Flower on “Tomorrow’s Fire,” Going Demon Mode on Tour, and Smashing a Guitar (Interview) — Squirrel Flower
- boygenius – Stream the New “The Rest” EP Featuring Four New Songs (News) — boygenius, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.