Broken Bells Share Video For New Song “Love On The Run” Into the Blue Due Out October 7 via AWAL

Photography by Shervin Lainez and Nikki Fenix



Broken Bells (the collaboration between James Mercer of The Shins and producer Danger Mouse, aka Brian Joseph Burton) have shared a video for their new song, “Love On The Run.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Into the Blue, which will be out on October 7 via AWAL. View below.

Upon announcement of the album, Broken Bells shared the single “We’re Not in Orbit Yet….” They later shared the album track “Saturdays.” The duo’s previous studio album, After the Disco, came out in 2014 via Columbia.

