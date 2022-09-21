 Broken Bells Share Video For New Song “Love On The Run” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 21st, 2022  
Subscribe

Broken Bells Share Video For New Song “Love On The Run”

Into the Blue Due Out October 7 via AWAL

Sep 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Shervin Lainez and Nikki Fenix
Bookmark and Share


Broken Bells (the collaboration between James Mercer of The Shins and producer Danger Mouse, aka Brian Joseph Burton) have shared a video for their new song, “Love On The Run.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Into the Blue, which will be out on October 7 via AWAL. View below.

Upon announcement of the album, Broken Bells shared the single “We’re Not in Orbit Yet….” They later shared the album track “Saturdays.” The duo’s previous studio album, After the Disco, came out in 2014 via Columbia.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent