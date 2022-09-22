News

Broken Social Scene Surprise Release Live Album, Share Live Video For “Jimmy and the Photocall” Live At the Phoenix Concert Theatre, 2003 Out Now





Broken Social Scene have surprise released a new live album, Live At the Phoenix Concert Theatre, 2003. They have also shared a live video for a 2003 performance of “Jimmy and the Photocall.” View the video along with a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

In a press release, concert director Stephen Chung states: “To commemorate the 20th Anniversary of You Forgot It In People I dug into my archives and put together this live version of ‘Jimmy and the Photocall,’ one of my favorite Broken Social Scene songs that has never been released. We captured the entire show in standard definition on glorious Mini DV with whatever cameras and recording equipment we could beg or borrow. We are happy to share this with you 20 years later.”

Earlier this year, Broken Social Scene shared the compilation Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities.

Broken Social Scene 2022 Tour Dates:

9/23 - Vancouver, BC / Commodore Ballroom

9/24 - Seattle, WA / Paramount

9/26 - Portland, OR / Wonder Ballroom

9/27 - Portland, OR / Wonder Ballroom

9/29 - Sonoma, CA / Gundlach Bundschu (Barn)

9/30 - Oakland, CA / Fox Theatre

10/2 - Dana Point, CA / Ohana Festival

10/4 - Sante Fe, NM / Meow Wolf

10/5 - Denver, CO / Summit Music Hall

10/7 - Iowa City, IA / Englert Theatre

10/8 - St. Paul, MN / Palace Theatre

10/9 - Chicago, IL / Thalia Hall

10/10 - Chicago, IL / Thalia Hall

10/12 - Philadelphia, PA / Union Transfer

10/13 - Washington, DC / Lincoln Theatre

10/14 - Washington, DC / 9:30 Club

10/15 - New York, NY / Webster Hall

10/16 - New York, NY / Webster Hall

