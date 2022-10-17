Broken Social Scene, Tracey Ullman, and Meryl Streep Perform “Anthems For a Seventeen Year Old Girl”
Performance Took Place Last Night
Last night, Broken Social Scene played at Webster Hall in New York to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2002 album You Forgot It In People. Among the songs they performed was the album’s “Anthems For a Seventeen Year-Old Girl.” The song was performed alongside comedian Tracey Ullman. Meryl Streep was among the attendees at the concert, and mid-performance, Ullman urged Streep to come on stage. View the performance video below.
Earlier this year, Broken Social Scene shared the compilation Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities. Last month, they shared the live album Live At the Phoenix Concert Theatre, 2003.
(via Stereogum)
