Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew Announces New Album, Shares “Out In the Fields” and “Party Oven” Aging Due Out September 22 via Arts & Crafts

Photography by Richard Briant



Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene has announced a new solo album, Aging, and shared its first two singles, “Out In the Fields” and “Party Oven.” Aging is due out physically on September 22, with a full digital release due on November 3. Check out “Out In the Fields” and “Party Oven” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Broken Social Scene’s upcoming tour dates.

Drew recorded Aging at The Tragically Hip’s Bathouse studio near Kingston, Ontario with longtime collaborator Nyles Spencer. Initially he intended to make a children’s album, but soon it evolved into one about getting old.

“Pain is a hard thing to let go until you’re ready,” Drew says in a press release. “And that’s kind of where I was at with this record. Music, for me, is a release—it’s a place where I can go and express what it is that I want to say.”

This fall Drew will also be releasing Towards Everything, a new 75-page book that features “a collection of self-portraits and free verse ‘puke poems.’”

During Broken Social Scene’s fall tour dates, Drew will also be performing some Aging songs.

In 2021 Drew released Influences, an instrumental album under the name K.D.A.P. His last regular solo album was 2014’s Darlings. In 2022 Drew contributed to our Covers of Covers 20th anniversary album, where he covered Stars’ “The Loose Ends Will Make Knots.”

Back in 2019, Broken Social Scene released two EPs, Let’s Try the After Vol. 1 and Let’s Try the After Vol. 2, both on Arts & Crafts. The band’s last album was 2017’s Hug of Thunder.

Aging Tracklist:

1. Elevator

2. Out In the Fields

3. Party Oven

4. All Your Fails

5. Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

6. Awful Lightning

7. Fixing the Again

8. You’re Gonna Get Better

Broken Social Scene Tour Dates:

Sat-Aug-19 Peterborough, ON @ Peterborough Folk Fest

Sat-Sep-16 Fredericton, NB @ Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival

Mon-Sep-18 Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

Tue-Sep-19 Austin, TX @ Stubbs

Thu-Sep-21 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Fri-Sep-22 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

Sat-Sep-23 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Sun-Sep-24 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

Tue-Sep-26 Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at XL Live!

Wed-Sep-27 Boston, MA @ Royale

Thu-Sep-28 Boston, MA @ Royale

Fri-Sep-29 Buffalo, NY @ The Town Ballroom

Mon-Oct-2 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Tue-Oct-3 Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Annex

Wed-Oct-4 Louisville, KY @ Headliners

Thu-Oct-5 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Fri-Oct-6 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Fri-Dec-15 Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

