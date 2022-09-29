News

All





Bruce Springsteen Announces Covers Album, Shares Cover of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You” Only the Strong Survive Due Out November 11 via Columbia





Bruce Springsteen has announced the release of a soul covers album, Only the Strong Survive, which will be out on November 11 via Columbia. Springsteen has also shared a video for a cover of Frank Wilson’s 1965 song “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).” View the Thom Zimny-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Springsteen states: “I wanted to make an album where I just sang. And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies? I’ve taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray, and Scott Walker, among many others. I’ve tried to do justice to them all—and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music. My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it.”

Only the Strong Survive Tracklist:

1. Only the Strong Survive

2. Soul Days feat. Sam Moore

3. Nightshift

4. Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

5. The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore

6. Turn Back the Hands of Time

7. When She Was My Girl

8. Hey, Western Union Man

9. I Wish It Would Rain

10. Don’t Play That Song

11. Any Other Way

12. I Forgot to Be Your Lover feat. Sam Moore

13. 7 Rooms of Gloom

14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted

15. Someday We’ll Be Together

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.