Friday, October 14th, 2022  
Bruce Springsteen Shares Cover of The Commodores’ “Nightshift”

Only the Strong Survive Due Out November 11 via Columbia

Oct 14, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bruce Springsteen has shared a video for his cover of The Commodores’ 1985 song “Nightshift.” It is the latest release from Springsteen’s forthcoming soul covers album, Only the Strong Survive, which will be out on November 11 via Columbia. View the Thom Zimny-directed video below.

Upon announcement of the new album in September, Springsteen shared a cover of Frank Wilson’s 1965 song “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).”

