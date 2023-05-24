News

Buck Meek of Big Thief Announces New Solo Album, Shares Video for Title Track “Haunted Mountain” Haunted Mountain Due Out August 25 via 4AD

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Buck Meek of Big Thief has announced a new solo album, Haunted Mountain, and shared its first single and title track, via a music video. Haunted Mountain is due out August 25 via 4AD, his first solo album for the label (although Big Thief is already signed to them). Riley Engemoen directed the “Haunted Mountain” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Meek’s upcoming tour dates.

Haunted Mansion is Meek’s third solo album and the follow-up to 2021’s Two Saviors. Jolie Holland co-wrote five songs on the album, including “Haunted Mountain.”

A press release says the album is about love, among other things, even though Meek admits that love songs are hard to write. “Not break-up songs, but an actual love song written in earnest? That is taboo now,” he says. “Sometimes it can feel like all the great love songs have already been written.”

Mat Davidson produced the album and also plays pedal steel guitar on it. He’s joined by guitarist Adam Brisbin, drummer Austin Vaughn, bassist Ken Woodward, and Meek’s brother, Dylan Meek, on piano and synthesizers. Adrian Olsen mixed the album.

Davidson had this to say about producing the album: “The music here is an expression of a group. I asked for the job because I felt strongly that we shouldn’t bring in someone from outside the band. Otherwise, the only personal desire I had was that we be able to explore space, that we let the music open up and slow down in contrast to previous records—not in terms of tempo but rather overall movement, information between the beats.”

Haunted Mountain Tracklist:

1. Mood Ring

2. Haunted Mountain

3. Paradise

4. Cyclades

5. Secret Side

6. Didn’t Know You Then

7. Undae Dunes

8. Where You’re Coming From

9. Lullabies

10. Lagrimas

11. The Rainbow

Buck Meek Tour Dates: Fri. Aug. 18 - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

Sat. Aug. 19 - Oslo, NO @ Langs Akerselva

Mon. Aug. 21 - Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade

Tue. Aug. 22 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

Wed. Aug. 23 - Groningen, NL @ Noorderzon Festival

Sat. Aug. 26 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

Sun. Aug. 27 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

Mon. Aug. 28 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Tue. Aug. 29 - Manchester, UK @ YES

Wed. Aug. 30 - London, UK @ Lafayette

Fri. Sept. 1 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Sun. Sept. 3 - Vlieland, NL @ Into the Great Wide Open Festival

Tue. Sept. 5 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso | Tolhuistuin

Wed. Sept. 6 - Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

Tue. Sept. 12 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia Segrate *

Wed. Sept. 13 - Turin, IT @ Spazio211 *

Thu. Sept. 14 - Nyon, CH @ La Paranthese*

Sat. Sept. 16 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club *

Fri. Oct. 27 - New York, NY @ Racket



* solo

