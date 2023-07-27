Buck Meek Shares New Song “Cyclades”
Haunted Mountain Due Out August 25 via 4AD, 2024 Tour Dates Announced
Jul 26, 2023
Photography by Shervin Lainez
Buck Meek of Big Thief has shared a new single, “Cyclades,” which is the latest release from his upcoming album Haunted Mountain. This LP is due out August 25 via 4AD. Meek has also announced a 2024 tour. Listen to “Cyclades” below, followed by the upcoming tour dates,
The songs of Haunted Mountain were written in the mountains, spanning over areas such as Valle Onsernone in the Swiss Alps to Serra de Estrela of Portugal to the Santa Monica range. Meek says in a press release: “When you are in love, it inhabits your environment, animates the inanimate, charging everything around you with a sense of meaning. And not just new love; also love of many years.”
The track “Cyclades” depicts the story of Meek’s father narrowly avoiding a motorcycle collision with a herd of elk. “These are all true stories, or at least as I was told, or remember them being told,” explains Meek. “There’s a thin line between history and mythology. Our lives are made of an endless myriad of unfinished stories, of every encounter of billions of people at the center of thousands of years in each direction. The telling is secondary.”
Meek previously released a video for title track “Haunted Mountain” which was listed on our Songs of the Week and “Paradise.”
Buck Meek Tour Dates:
Fri. Aug. 18 - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
Sat. Aug. 19 - Oslo, NO @ Langs Akerselva
Mon. Aug. 21 - Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade
Tue. Aug. 22 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
Wed. Aug. 23 - Groningen, NL @ Noorderzon Festival
Sat. Aug. 26 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
Sun. Aug. 27 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
Mon. Aug. 28 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Tue. Aug. 29 - Manchester, UK @ YES
Wed. Aug. 30 - London, UK @ Lafayette
Fri. Sept. 1 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
Sun. Sept. 3 - Vlieland, NL @ Into the Great Wide Open Festival
Tue. Sept. 5 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso | Tolhuistuin
Wed. Sept. 6 - Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique
Tue. Sept. 12 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia Segrate *
Wed. Sept. 13 - Turin, IT @ Spazio211 *
Thu. Sept. 14 - Nyon, CH @ La Paranthese*
Sat. Sept. 16 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club *
Fri. Oct. 27 - New York, NY @ Racket
Tue. Dec. 12 - Seoul, KR @ CJ Azit
Thu. Dec. 14 - Tokyo, JP @ Www
Fri. Dec. 15 - Osaka, JP @ Compass
Wed. Jan. 17, 2024 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Thu. Jan. 18, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell
Fri. Jan. 19, 2024 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Sat. Jan. 20, 2024 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint
Mon. Jan. 22, 2024 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Tue. Jan. 23, 2024 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Thu. Jan. 25, 2024 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux
Fri. Jan. 26, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
Sat. Jan. 27, 2024 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
Mon. Jan. 29, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head
Tue. Jan. 30, 2024- Dallas, TX @ Sons of Herman Hall
Wed. Jan. 31, 2024 - Austin, TX @ Sagebrush
Fri. Feb. 2, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
Sat. Feb. 3, 2024 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North
Sun. Feb. 4, 2024 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s
* solo
