News

All





Buck Meek Shares New Song “Cyclades” Haunted Mountain Due Out August 25 via 4AD, 2024 Tour Dates Announced

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Buck Meek of Big Thief has shared a new single, “Cyclades,” which is the latest release from his upcoming album Haunted Mountain. This LP is due out August 25 via 4AD. Meek has also announced a 2024 tour. Listen to “Cyclades” below, followed by the upcoming tour dates,

The songs of Haunted Mountain were written in the mountains, spanning over areas such as Valle Onsernone in the Swiss Alps to Serra de Estrela of Portugal to the Santa Monica range. Meek says in a press release: “When you are in love, it inhabits your environment, animates the inanimate, charging everything around you with a sense of meaning. And not just new love; also love of many years.”

The track “Cyclades” depicts the story of Meek’s father narrowly avoiding a motorcycle collision with a herd of elk. “These are all true stories, or at least as I was told, or remember them being told,” explains Meek. “There’s a thin line between history and mythology. Our lives are made of an endless myriad of unfinished stories, of every encounter of billions of people at the center of thousands of years in each direction. The telling is secondary.”

Meek previously released a video for title track “Haunted Mountain” which was listed on our Songs of the Week and “Paradise.”

Buck Meek Tour Dates:

Fri. Aug. 18 - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

Sat. Aug. 19 - Oslo, NO @ Langs Akerselva

Mon. Aug. 21 - Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade

Tue. Aug. 22 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

Wed. Aug. 23 - Groningen, NL @ Noorderzon Festival

Sat. Aug. 26 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

Sun. Aug. 27 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

Mon. Aug. 28 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Tue. Aug. 29 - Manchester, UK @ YES

Wed. Aug. 30 - London, UK @ Lafayette

Fri. Sept. 1 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Sun. Sept. 3 - Vlieland, NL @ Into the Great Wide Open Festival

Tue. Sept. 5 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso | Tolhuistuin

Wed. Sept. 6 - Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

Tue. Sept. 12 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia Segrate *

Wed. Sept. 13 - Turin, IT @ Spazio211 *

Thu. Sept. 14 - Nyon, CH @ La Paranthese*

Sat. Sept. 16 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club *

Fri. Oct. 27 - New York, NY @ Racket

Tue. Dec. 12 - Seoul, KR @ CJ Azit

Thu. Dec. 14 - Tokyo, JP @ Www

Fri. Dec. 15 - Osaka, JP @ Compass

Wed. Jan. 17, 2024 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Thu. Jan. 18, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell

Fri. Jan. 19, 2024 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Sat. Jan. 20, 2024 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

Mon. Jan. 22, 2024 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Tue. Jan. 23, 2024 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Thu. Jan. 25, 2024 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

Fri. Jan. 26, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Sat. Jan. 27, 2024 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Mon. Jan. 29, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

Tue. Jan. 30, 2024- Dallas, TX @ Sons of Herman Hall

Wed. Jan. 31, 2024 - Austin, TX @ Sagebrush

Fri. Feb. 2, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

Sat. Feb. 3, 2024 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North

Sun. Feb. 4, 2024 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

* solo

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.