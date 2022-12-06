Built To Spill Announce 2023 Tour Dates
When the Wind Forgets Your Name Out Now via Sub Pop
Dec 06, 2022
Photography by Isa Georgetti
Built to Spill have announced 2023 tour dates in support of their recent album, When the Wind Forgets Your Name. View the full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
When the Wind Forgets Your Name came out in September via Sub Pop. It features the singles “Gonna Lose,” “Understood,” “Fool’s Gold,” and “Spiderweb,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Built To Spill Tour Dates:
Tue. Dec. 06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre %
Wed. Dec. 07 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up %
Thu. Dec. 08 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House %
Fri. Dec. 09 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet’s %
Sat. Dec. 10 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet’s %
Thu. Mar. 23 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival
Fri. Mar. 24 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival
Sat. Mar. 25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival
Sun. Mar. 26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival
Tue. Mar. 28 - Bend, OR - Domino Room
Wed. Mar. 29 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s
Thu. Mar. 30 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley
Fri. Mar. 31 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley
Sat. Apr. 01 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall
Sun. Apr. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Mon. Apr. 03 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
Tue. Apr. 04 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad
Thu. Apr. 06 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre
Fri. Apr. 07 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Sat. Apr. 08 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (outdoor stage)
Mon. Apr. 10 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater
Tue. Apr. 11 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
Wed. Apr. 12 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
Thu. Apr. 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - (Heaven)
Fri. Apr. 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Sat. Apr. 15 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
Sun. Apr. 16 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle
Tue. Apr. 18 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre
Wed. Apr. 19 - Lititz, PA - Mickey’s Black Box
Thu. Apr. 20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Fri. Apr. 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made
Sat. Apr. 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made
Sun. Apr. 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made
Tue. Apr. 25 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
Wed. Apr. 26 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
Thu. Apr. 27 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Fri. Apr. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Sat. Apr. 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
Sun. Apr. 30 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
Mon. May 01 - Bloomington, IN - The Bluebird
Tue. May 02 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
Thu. May 04 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
Fri. May 05 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Sat. May 06 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
Sun. May 07 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre
Tue. May 09 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
Wed. May 10 - Ft Collins, CO - The Aggie
Thu. May-11 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater & Club
Fri. May 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
Sat. May 13 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
% w/ Prism Bitch, Blood Lemon
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Under the Radar’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide, Pt. 2: Video Games (News) —
- Built To Spill Announce 2023 Tour Dates (News) — Built to Spill
- Premiere: Sunnsetter Shares New Single “Float In Circles” (News) —
- Tops: The Complete Collection of Charles Biro’s Visionary 1949 Comic Book Series (Review) —
- The Walkmen Announce New May 2023 Shows (News) — The Walkmen
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.