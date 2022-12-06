News

Built To Spill Announce 2023 Tour Dates When the Wind Forgets Your Name Out Now via Sub Pop

Photography by Isa Georgetti



Built to Spill have announced 2023 tour dates in support of their recent album, When the Wind Forgets Your Name. View the full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

When the Wind Forgets Your Name came out in September via Sub Pop. It features the singles “Gonna Lose,” “Understood,” “Fool’s Gold,” and “Spiderweb,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Built To Spill Tour Dates:

Tue. Dec. 06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre %

Wed. Dec. 07 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up %

Thu. Dec. 08 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House %

Fri. Dec. 09 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet’s %

Sat. Dec. 10 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet’s %

Thu. Mar. 23 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival

Fri. Mar. 24 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival

Sat. Mar. 25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival

Sun. Mar. 26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival

Tue. Mar. 28 - Bend, OR - Domino Room

Wed. Mar. 29 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s

Thu. Mar. 30 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley

Fri. Mar. 31 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley

Sat. Apr. 01 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

Sun. Apr. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Mon. Apr. 03 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

Tue. Apr. 04 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

Thu. Apr. 06 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

Fri. Apr. 07 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Sat. Apr. 08 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (outdoor stage)

Mon. Apr. 10 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

Tue. Apr. 11 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Wed. Apr. 12 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

Thu. Apr. 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - (Heaven)

Fri. Apr. 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Sat. Apr. 15 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

Sun. Apr. 16 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle

Tue. Apr. 18 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre

Wed. Apr. 19 - Lititz, PA - Mickey’s Black Box

Thu. Apr. 20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Fri. Apr. 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

Sat. Apr. 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

Sun. Apr. 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

Tue. Apr. 25 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

Wed. Apr. 26 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

Thu. Apr. 27 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Fri. Apr. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Sat. Apr. 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

Sun. Apr. 30 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

Mon. May 01 - Bloomington, IN - The Bluebird

Tue. May 02 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

Thu. May 04 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Fri. May 05 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Sat. May 06 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

Sun. May 07 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

Tue. May 09 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

Wed. May 10 - Ft Collins, CO - The Aggie

Thu. May-11 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater & Club

Fri. May 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Sat. May 13 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

% w/ Prism Bitch, Blood Lemon

