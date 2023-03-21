Bully Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Days Move Slow”
Lucky For You Due Out June 2 via Sub Pop
Mar 21, 2023
Photography by Sophia Matinazad
Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) has announced a new album, Lucky For You, and shared its second single, “Days Move Slow,” via a music video. Lucky For You is due out June 2 via Sub Pop. Alex Ross Perry directed the black & white “Days Move Slow” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as Bully’s upcoming tour dates.
“Days Move Slow” was written after Bognanno’s beloved dog “and best friend,” Mezzi died. Bognanno explains in a press release: “As someone who has spent the majority of my life feeling agonizingly misunderstood, there is no greater gift than experiencing true unconditional love and acceptance. I waited my whole life for the bond and irreplaceable companionship I had with Mezzi. She was my best friend and my only constant through some of the most pivotal moments and phases of my life. I was a stranger to the level of love I now know exists because of Mezzi. Love you forever; I’m lucky for you.”
Alex Ross Perry had this to say about directing the “Days Move Slow” video: “This is my third time collaborating with Alicia, but my first time collaborating with Bully. Having written the original songs for my film Her Smell and performed at the Pavement Museum Tribute Concert ‘scene’ for my forthcoming film on them, I can’t believe I finally got to make a Bully video. Right away, it seemed striking to make a piece as stark and measured as possible, not to make a video that replicates the song’s sonic energy but to visualize the emotional weight and feelings of loss and grief depicted in the lyrics. Alicia doesn’t seem to have been filmed in 16mm black and white before, so it was a no-brainer to give that a try.”
Lucky For You includes “Lose You,” a new song shared in February that features Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) and was one of our Songs of the Week.
Lucky For You was recorded in 2022 at MMK Studios and Bognanno’s house in Nashville. Producer J.T. Daly helped with the recordings and Joe LaPorta mastered the album at Sterling Sound.
Bognanno had this to say about recording with Daly: “If I’m doing something that doesn’t feel natural or right, I’m quick to shut it down. So it was great to work with J.T. because I could tell he was a genuine fan who wanted to emphasize what he thinks is good about my writing instead of changing it. I could tell how much he cared about the project, and it meant a lot to me.”
The album was recorded over a seven-month period, which is much longer than previous Bully albums. “I was freaking out about it at first because taking my time was so new for me,” admits Bognanno. “But a few months in, I realized how crucial that time ended up being. I got songs out of it that I wouldn’t have had otherwise.”
Summing up the experience of recording Lucky For You, Bognanno says: “With every record, I feel more and more secure in terms of doing what I want. For this one, I wanted to be as creative as possible with these songs.”
Bully’s last album, SUGAREGG, came out in 2020 on Sub Pop, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.
Lucky For You Tracklist:
1. All I Do
2. Days Move Slow
3. A Wonderful Life
4. Hard to Love
5. Change Your Mind
6. How Will I Know
7. A Love Profound
8. Lose You
9. Ms. America
10. All This Noise
Bully 2023 Tour Dates:
Sat. Apr. 15 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival
Sat. May 20 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling Paradiso
Mon. May 22 - Manchester, UK - Yes (Pink Room)
Tue. May 23 - Bristol, UK - THEKLA
Thu. May 25- Birmingham, UK - Dead Wax
Fri. May 26 - London, UK - Moth Club
Sat. May 27- Leeds, UK - Live At Leeds In The Park
Sat. Jun. 03 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival
Sun. Jun. 04 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern
Tue. Jun. 06 - New York, NY - Racket
Thu. Jun. 08 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
Fri. Jun. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia *
Sat. Jun. 10 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *
Mon. Jun. 12 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *
Tue. Jun. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *
Wed. Jun. 14 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
Fri. Jun. 16 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *
Sat. Jun. 17 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *
Tue. Jun. 20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *
Wed. Jun. 21 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore *
Fri. Jun. 23 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center *
Sat. Jun. 24 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom *
Sun. Jun. 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *
Thu. Aug. 10 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
Fri. Aug. 11 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
Sat. Aug. 12 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck
Mon. Aug. 14 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
Tue. Aug. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
Wed. Aug. 16 - Boise, ID - TBD
Fri. Aug. 18 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
Sat. Aug. 19 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret
Sun. Aug. 20th - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre
Tue. Aug. 22 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Wed. Aug. 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
Thu. Aug. 24 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
Fri. Aug. 25 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
Sat. Aug. 26 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
Mon. Aug. 28 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Tue. Aug. 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
Thu. Aug. 31 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Thu. Sep. 14 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel
Fri. Sep. 15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave
Sat. Sep. 16 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade
Sun. Sep. 17 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch
Tue. Sep. 19 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace
Wed. Sep. 20 - Albany, NY - Lark Hall
Thu. Sep. 21 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom
Fri. Sep. 22 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
Sat. Sep. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian
Sun. Sep. 24 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
* w/ Pixies and Franz Ferdinand
