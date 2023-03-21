News

Bully Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Days Move Slow” Lucky For You Due Out June 2 via Sub Pop

Photography by Sophia Matinazad



Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) has announced a new album, Lucky For You, and shared its second single, “Days Move Slow,” via a music video. Lucky For You is due out June 2 via Sub Pop. Alex Ross Perry directed the black & white “Days Move Slow” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as Bully’s upcoming tour dates.

“Days Move Slow” was written after Bognanno’s beloved dog “and best friend,” Mezzi died. Bognanno explains in a press release: “As someone who has spent the majority of my life feeling agonizingly misunderstood, there is no greater gift than experiencing true unconditional love and acceptance. I waited my whole life for the bond and irreplaceable companionship I had with Mezzi. She was my best friend and my only constant through some of the most pivotal moments and phases of my life. I was a stranger to the level of love I now know exists because of Mezzi. Love you forever; I’m lucky for you.”



Alex Ross Perry had this to say about directing the “Days Move Slow” video: “This is my third time collaborating with Alicia, but my first time collaborating with Bully. Having written the original songs for my film Her Smell and performed at the Pavement Museum Tribute Concert ‘scene’ for my forthcoming film on them, I can’t believe I finally got to make a Bully video. Right away, it seemed striking to make a piece as stark and measured as possible, not to make a video that replicates the song’s sonic energy but to visualize the emotional weight and feelings of loss and grief depicted in the lyrics. Alicia doesn’t seem to have been filmed in 16mm black and white before, so it was a no-brainer to give that a try.”

Lucky For You includes “Lose You,” a new song shared in February that features Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Lucky For You was recorded in 2022 at MMK Studios and Bognanno’s house in Nashville. Producer J.T. Daly helped with the recordings and Joe LaPorta mastered the album at Sterling Sound.

Bognanno had this to say about recording with Daly: “If I’m doing something that doesn’t feel natural or right, I’m quick to shut it down. So it was great to work with J.T. because I could tell he was a genuine fan who wanted to emphasize what he thinks is good about my writing instead of changing it. I could tell how much he cared about the project, and it meant a lot to me.”

The album was recorded over a seven-month period, which is much longer than previous Bully albums. “I was freaking out about it at first because taking my time was so new for me,” admits Bognanno. “But a few months in, I realized how crucial that time ended up being. I got songs out of it that I wouldn’t have had otherwise.”



Summing up the experience of recording Lucky For You, Bognanno says: “With every record, I feel more and more secure in terms of doing what I want. For this one, I wanted to be as creative as possible with these songs.”

Bully’s last album, SUGAREGG, came out in 2020 on Sub Pop, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Lucky For You Tracklist:

1. All I Do

2. Days Move Slow

3. A Wonderful Life

4. Hard to Love

5. Change Your Mind

6. How Will I Know

7. A Love Profound

8. Lose You

9. Ms. America

10. All This Noise

Bully 2023 Tour Dates:

Sat. Apr. 15 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival

Sat. May 20 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling Paradiso

Mon. May 22 - Manchester, UK - Yes (Pink Room)

Tue. May 23 - Bristol, UK - THEKLA

Thu. May 25- Birmingham, UK - Dead Wax

Fri. May 26 - London, UK - Moth Club

Sat. May 27- Leeds, UK - Live At Leeds In The Park

Sat. Jun. 03 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival

Sun. Jun. 04 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern

Tue. Jun. 06 - New York, NY - Racket

Thu. Jun. 08 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

Fri. Jun. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia *

Sat. Jun. 10 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

Mon. Jun. 12 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *

Tue. Jun. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

Wed. Jun. 14 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

Fri. Jun. 16 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *

Sat. Jun. 17 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

Tue. Jun. 20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

Wed. Jun. 21 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore *

Fri. Jun. 23 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center *

Sat. Jun. 24 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom *

Sun. Jun. 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *

Thu. Aug. 10 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Fri. Aug. 11 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

Sat. Aug. 12 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

Mon. Aug. 14 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

Tue. Aug. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Wed. Aug. 16 - Boise, ID - TBD

Fri. Aug. 18 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Sat. Aug. 19 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

Sun. Aug. 20th - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

Tue. Aug. 22 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Wed. Aug. 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Thu. Aug. 24 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

Fri. Aug. 25 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

Sat. Aug. 26 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

Mon. Aug. 28 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Tue. Aug. 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

Thu. Aug. 31 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Thu. Sep. 14 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel

Fri. Sep. 15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave

Sat. Sep. 16 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

Sun. Sep. 17 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch

Tue. Sep. 19 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

Wed. Sep. 20 - Albany, NY - Lark Hall

Thu. Sep. 21 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom

Fri. Sep. 22 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

Sat. Sep. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian

Sun. Sep. 24 - Washington, DC - Black Cat



* w/ Pixies and Franz Ferdinand

