Bully Shares New Song “Atom Bomb” (Plus a Live Video for the Song) Single Out Now via Sub Pop





Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) has shared a new song, “Atom Bomb,” as well as a video of her performing the song live. The single is out now on Sub Pop. Check out both the studio and live versions below, followed by Bully’s upcoming tour dates.

Bognanno had this to say about the song in a press release: “The song was originally recorded with a drum machine and electric guitar; it was also quite a bit faster. When I played the demo for JT Daly [producer], he had the idea of moving it to the piano. I remember saying out loud, ‘Can you believe I’m trusting anybody like this?’ We both started laughing because starting off as someone who used to record, mix, and produce their own records to avoid the vulnerability that comes with working out creative ideas in the company of others, it was a huge step for me. That was our first real bonding moment, acknowledging that we were mutually up for trying new things and seeing each other’s ideas through before one of us shut it down.”

Bully’s most recent album, Lucky For You, came out last year via Sub Pop.

<a href="https://bullythemusic.bandcamp.com/track/atom-bomb">Atom Bomb by Bully</a>

Bully Tour Dates:

Thu. Feb. 29 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom #

Sat. Mar. 02 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater #

Tue. Mar. 05 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park #

Wed. Mar. 06 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues #

Fri. Mar. 08 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern #

Sat. Mar. 09 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren #

Mon. Mar. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Van Buren #

Tue. Mar. 12 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen #

Wed. Mar. 13 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom #

Fri. Mar. 15 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #

Sat. Mar. 16 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre #

Sun. Mar. 17 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall #

Tue. Mar. 19 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! #

Wed. Mar. 20 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s #

Fri. Mar. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre#

Sat. Mar. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall #

Mon. Mar. 25 - Richmond, VA - The National #

Fri. Mar. 29 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

SAT. Mar. 30 - New York City, NY - Terminal Five #

Thu. Nov. 14 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

# w/ GROUPLOVE

