Bully Shares New Song "Change Your Mind" Lucky For You Due Out June 2 via Sub Pop





Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) is releasing a new album, Lucky For You, on June 2 via Sub Pop. Now she has shared the album’s fourth single, “Change Your Mind.” Listen below, followed by Bully’s upcoming tour dates.

Lucky For You includes “Lose You,” a new song shared in February that features Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) and was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in March, Bully shared the album’s second single, “Days Move Slow,” via a music video. “Days Move Slow” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared the album’s third single, “Hard to Love,” via a self-directed music video. “Hard to Love” was again one of our Songs of the Week.

Lucky For You was recorded in 2022 at MMK Studios and Bognanno’s house in Nashville. Producer J.T. Daly helped with the recordings and Joe LaPorta mastered the album at Sterling Sound.

Bognanno had this to say about recording with Daly in a previous press release: “If I’m doing something that doesn’t feel natural or right, I’m quick to shut it down. So it was great to work with J.T. because I could tell he was a genuine fan who wanted to emphasize what he thinks is good about my writing instead of changing it. I could tell how much he cared about the project, and it meant a lot to me.”

The album was recorded over a seven-month period, which is much longer than previous Bully albums. “I was freaking out about it at first because taking my time was so new for me,” admitted Bognanno. “But a few months in, I realized how crucial that time ended up being. I got songs out of it that I wouldn’t have had otherwise.”



Summing up the experience of recording Lucky For You, Bognanno said: “With every record, I feel more and more secure in terms of doing what I want. For this one, I wanted to be as creative as possible with these songs.”

Bully’s last album, SUGAREGG, came out in 2020 on Sub Pop, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Bully 2023 Tour Dates:

Sat. May 20 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling (@ Paradiso)

Mon. May 22 - Manchester, UK - Yes (Pink Room)

Tue. May 23 - Bristol, UK - THEKLA

Thu. May 25 - Birmingham, UK - Dead Wax

Fri. May 26 - London, UK - Moth Club

Sat. May 27- Leeds, UK - Live At Leeds In The Park

Sat. Jun. 03 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival

Sun. Jun. 04 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern

Tue. Jun. 06 - New York, NY - Racket

Thu. Jun. 08 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

Fri. Jun. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia *

Sat. Jun. 10 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

Mon. Jun. 12 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *

Tue. Jun. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

Wed. Jun. 14 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

Fri. Jun. 16 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *

Sat. Jun. 17 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

Tue. Jun. 20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

Wed. Jun. 21 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore *

Fri. Jun. 23 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center *

Sat. Jun. 24 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom *

Sun. Jun. 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *

Thu. Aug. 10 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Fri. Aug. 11 - St. Louis, MO - Off-Broadway

Sat. Aug. 12 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

Mon. Aug. 14 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

Tue. Aug. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Wed. Aug. 16 - Boise, ID - TBD

Fri. Aug. 18th - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Sat. Aug. 19 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

Sun. Aug. 20 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

Tue. Aug. 22 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Wed. Aug. 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Thu. Aug. 24 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

Fri. Aug. 25 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

Sat. Aug. 26 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

Mon. Aug. 28 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Tue. Aug. 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

Thu. Aug. 31 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Thu. Sep. 14 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel

Fri. Sep. 15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave

Sat. Sep. 16 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

Sun. Sep. 17 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch

Tue. Sep. 19 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

Wed. Sep. 20 - Albany, NY - Lark Hall

Thu. Sep. 21 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom

Fri. Sep. 22 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

Sat. Sep. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian

Sun. Sep. 24 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

* w/ Pixies and Franz Ferdinand

