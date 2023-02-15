News

Bully Shares New Song “Lose You” (Feat. Soccer Mommy) On Tour With Pixies This Summer

Photography by Alysse Gafkjen



Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) has shared a new song, “Lose You,” which features Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison). The single is out now via Sub Pop. Listen below, followed by Bully’s upcoming tour dates, including some previously announced dates opening for Pixies.

“Lose You” was recorded in 2022 at MMK Studios and Bognanno’s house in Nashville.

Bognanno had this to say in a press release: “‘When ‘Lose You’ came about it was the first time I’ve considered having someone else sing on a Bully song. I love Sophie’s voice and have always admired everything she does so to me it was a no brainer. Watching her soar out of the Nashville scene and dominate indie music world wide has been a joy. Writing ‘Lose You’ was a way for me to work through the pain and reality of impermanence. It doesn’t make it any easier but reflection is often followed by growth and to me that’s what life is all about.”

Bully’s most recent album, SUGAREGG, came out in 2020 on Sub Pop, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Soccer Mommy’s most recent album, Sometimes, Forever, came out last year via Loma Vista.

Bully 2023 Tour Dates:

Thu. Mar. 16 - Nashville, TN -The Basement East ^

Sat. Apr. 15 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival

Sat. May 20 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling Paradiso

Mon. May 22 - Manchester, UK - Yes (Pink Room)

Tue. May 23 - Bristol, UK - THEKLA

Thur. May 25- Birmingham, UK - Dead Wax

Fri. May 26 - London, UK - Moth Club

Sat. May 27- Leeds, UK - Live At Leeds In The Park

Sat. Jun. 03 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival

Thu. Jun. 08 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

Fri. Jun. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia *

Sat. Jun. 10 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

Mon. Jun. 12 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *

Tue. Jun. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

Wed. Jun. 14 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

Fri. Jun. 16 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *

Sat. Jun. 17 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

Tue. Jun. 20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

Wed. Jun. 21 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore *

Fri. Jun. 23 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center *

Sat. Jun. 24 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom *

Sun. Jun. 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *



^ w The Breeders

* w/ Pixies and Franz Ferdinand

