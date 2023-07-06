News

All





Bush Tetras Share Video for New Song “Bird on a Wire” They Live in My Head Due Out July 28 via Wharf Cat, More UK and EU Tour Dates Added





American post-punk band Bush Tetras have shared a music video for their new song “Bird on a Wire,” which is the latest track from their upcoming album, They Live in My Head. This LP, which will be their first in 11 years, is due out July 28 via Wharf Cat. This record features the band’s new full time drummer, Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley, who stepped in to take the place of founding member Dee Pop’s place after his death in 2021. The video for “Bird on a Wire” was directed by Lewie and Noah Kloster. Check it out below, followed by the LP’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as some new tour dates.



Bush Tetras have been writing songs together for decades; They Live in My Head is a continuity of their musical evolution. When Shelley joined the band, Bush Tetras went into the rehearsal space, entering into kinesthetic writing sessions. “We just went into the rehearsal space and things just would fall right into place,” says guitarist Pat Place. “We’d just start playing and the next thing would happen and we’d know where to take it.”



The record is a collection of songs that often reflect on the past, of thinking back to old memories, and honoring those who are no longer with us. “We thought a lot about memories from 1979 in New York City,” says vocalist Cynthia Sley. “It’s a reflection of growing up together, what we were eating, what we were doing, weird little things people probably won’t get. But that’s cool.”



Bush Tetras have always regarded themselves as a political band, and no options are left unturned in They Live in My Head. The band drew inspiration from the 2020’s pandemic and insurgence of socially charged protests.

They Live In My Head Tracklist:





1. Bird on a Wire

2. Tout Est Meilleur

3. Things I Put Together

4. 2020 Vision

5. I Am Not a Member

6. Walking Out the Door

7. So Strange

8. Ghosts of People

9. They Live In My Head

10. Another Room

11. The End

Bush Tetras Tour Dates:





9/15 - NY, NY @ LPR

9/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Jonny Brendas

10/1 - Kingston, NY @ Tubbys

10/31 - Limerick, Ireland @ Dolans

11/1 - Dublin, Ireland @ Whelans

11/3 - London, United Kingdom @ New Cross Inn

11/10 - Cologne, Germany @ Jaki

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.