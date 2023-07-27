News

Cafuné Announce New EP, Share New Song “Demise” Love Songs for the End Due Out October 13 via Elektra

Photography by Sam Williams



New York pop duo, Cafuné, have announced their new EP titled Love Songs for the End, and shared a new song “Demise” from the forthcoming release. Love Songs for the End is due out October 31 via Elektra. The pair also have some fall tour dates coming up. Listen to “Demise” below upcoming tour dates.

Cafuné are singer/songwriter Sedona Schat and writer/producer Noah Yoo. They’ve been recording alternative pop songs together as Cafuné since their time as NYU students in the mid-2010s.

“Demise” was co-produced by Imad Royal (Doja Cat, Carly Rae Jepsen) and sees the band speculating about mindsets that often lead to someone getting in their own way. Schat says in a press release: “We wrote ‘Demise’ about feeling mentally stuck in that internal

dialogue of being unkind to yourself; trapped in decision paralysis, silencing yourself for fear of being misunderstood. Sometimes it’s helpful to laugh at yourself to get over these self-sabotaging patterns.”

Of Love Songs for the End, Yoo adds: “Love Songs for the End ponders the inevitable

conclusion of it all – but not in a doomer-y way. Relationships untangle and disintegrate as quickly as they form. Endings can be sad, but they don’t have to be. The title is also a thank you to the listeners who’ve held us down from our first EP – you know who you are. This is for you.”

Cafuné’s previously released standalone single “Perspective” will also be featured on Love Songs for the End.

Cafuné Tour Dates:

JUL 29 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – ALT 104.5 PRESENTS FISHTOWN FESTIVAL BLOCK PARTY

AUG 2 – BROOKLYN, NY – ELSEWHERE (ROOFTOP)*

AUG 4 – CHICAGO, IL – LOLLAPALOOZA

SEP 16 – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – AB CLUB*

SEP 17 – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – PARADISO*

SEP 19 – PARIS, FRANCE – L’OLYMPIA^

SEP 20 – UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS – TIVOLI VREDENBURG^

SEP 21 – COLOGNE, GERMANY – PALLADIUM COLOGNE^

SEP 22 – UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS – TIVOLI VREDENBURG^

SEP 24 – LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – ALEXANDRA PALACE GREAT HALL^

SEP 26 – MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – DEAF INSTITUTE*

SEP 27 – GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – SWG3 POETRY CLUB*

*Headline Date

^ Supporting Cavetown