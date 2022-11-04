News

Cal Wilson Shares New Single “I Assume” Listen to the Track Below





While still reeling from the loss of his father in 2020 due to COVID, Vancouver, Washington-based singer/songwriter Cal Wilson found an unusual outlet. Facing a nagging creative block, he began writing music using the input of AI programs, with the programs filling out some of the gaps in his stalled musical process and becoming an unexpected creative partner. These songs are gathered on his forthcoming album, In Your Head, and Wilson is introducing the first of these tracks with his new single, “I Assume.”

“I Assume” takes Wilson’s indie rock influences and throws them back in time, with Wilson (along with his AI co-writer) taking on a rambling ‘60s folk rock style, complete with playful Beatles-esque harmonies, charming melodies, and vintage bursts of organ. Meanwhile, the lyrics explore Wilson’s mental state in the aftermath of his father’s passing, when he had to retreat inward to avoid being consumed by griefー“Hard to exist pressed in wax / Hard to exist behind glass / Hard to exist wrapped in wire.”

Wilson explains further, saying of the track, “This single, ‘I Assume,’ was one of the first songs I wrote with an AI co-writer. It’s a song about a stronger version of myself helping me come to terms with my grief. He picks me up on his shoulders and takes me around to all my favorite places and makes me sing, dance and feel my feelings again.

This is actually sort of how working with AI co-writers feels. They hoist me up, allowing me to see and hear all sorts of things around me that I wouldn’t normally be able to. Then, from a new perspective, I’m able to relinquish a little ego control and approach my writing and my emotions with more objectivity.”

