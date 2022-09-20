News

All





Calexico Share New Song “Rambler” El Mirador Out Now via ANTI-

Photography by C.J. Strehlow



Calexico (Joey Burns and John Convertino) have shared a new song, “Rambler.” It is out now via ANTI-. Listen below.

Burns states in a press release that the song is inspired by time spent in the Northwest: “Throughout these travels I kept seeing ghosts looking for someone to sing their stories. When John [Covertino] and I met up to record, the music came together in a flash, and you can feel that spark of spontaneity between the acoustic guitar and drums when you listen. Later on we added some slide guitar (Connor Gallaher) and backing vocals (Luke Ydstie) to build splashes of color and character.”

Calexico’s latest album, El Mirador, came out in April via ANTI-.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.