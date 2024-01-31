News

Camera Obscura Announce First New Album in 11 Years and Tour, Share Video for New Song "Big Love" Look to the East, Look to the West Due Out May 3 via Merge

Photography by Robert Perry



Scottish indie-pop band Camera Obscura have announced their first new album in 11 years, Look to the East, Look to the West, and shared its first single, “Big Love,” via a music video. They have also announced some new North American tour dates. Look to the East, Look to the West is due out May 3 via Merge. Below, watch the “Big Love” video and check out the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Camera Obscura released their first three albums via Merge, before switching to 4AD for their last two albums. The band haven’t released a new album since 2013’s Desire Lines, in large part due to the tragic and untimely passing due to cancer of founding member and keyboardist Carey Lander in 2015. Last year the band announced their return to Merge and announced some UK tour dates.

Frontwoman Tracyanne Campbell had a side-project, Tracyanne & Danny, with Danny Coughlan, that released a self-titled album in 2018 via Merge.

The band features founding members Tracyanne Campbell (vocals and guitar, Kenny McKeeve (guitar and vocals), Gavin Dunbar (bass), and Lee Thomson (drums and percussion), alongside newer member Donna Maciocia (keys and vocals). Maciocia has also become a regular songwriting partner with Campbell.

Jari Haapalainen, who produced Camera Obscura’s 2006 album Let’s Get Out of This Country and 2009’s My Maudlin Career, returned to produce Look to the East, Look to the West, which was recorded in the same room where Queen wrote “Bohemian Rhapsody.” A press release says that the album sees the band somewhat go “back to basics,” with no string or brass arrangements.

The album’s first single, the country-tinged “Big Love,” is described as “a pining break-up anthem” and it features pedal steel playing by Tim Davidson.

“‘Big Love’ is our tribute to Waylon Jennings, with a nod to Sandy Denny and prog rock band Scope,” says Campbell in the press release. “It’s a song about not looking back, having faith in the present and future.”

Look to the East, Look to the West Tracklist:

1. Liberty Print

2. We’re Going to Make It in a Man’s World

3. Big Love

4. Only a Dream

5. The Light Nights

6. Sleepwalking

7. Baby Huey (Hard Times)

8. Denon

9. Pop Goes Pop

10. Sugar Almond

11. Look to the East, Look to the West

Camera Obscura 2024 Tour Dates: Thu. May 2 - Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Club

Sat. May 4 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

Mon. May 6 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

Tue. May 7 - London, UK @ Koko

Thu. May 9 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Fri. May 10 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 2

Sat. May 11 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

Wed. May 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Thu. May 30 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Fri. May 31 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont

Sat. Jun. 1 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

Mon. Jun. 3 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Tue. Jun. 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Fri. Jun. 7 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sat. Jun. 8 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Mon. Jun. 10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Tue. Jun. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Wed. Jun. 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Fri. Jun. 14 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

Sat. Jun. 15 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Mon. Jun. 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety

Tue. Jun. 18 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Wed. Jun. 19 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Thu. Jun. 20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Sat. Jun. 22-Mon. Jun 24 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!

