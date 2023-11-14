Camera Obscura Return to Merge Records and Announce 2024 UK Tour Dates
The Band Previously Released Their First Three Albums on Merge; New Music for 2024 Promised
Nov 14, 2023
Photography by Robert Perry
Beloved Scottish indie-pop band Camera Obscura have announced that they are returning to Merge Records and have also announced some 2024 UK tour dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. UK time. Check out all the tour dates below.
Camera Obscura released their first three albums via Merge, before switching to 4AD for their last two albums. The band haven’t released a new album since 2013’s Desire Lines, in large part due to the tragic and untimely passing due to cancer of founding member and keyboardist Carey Lander in 2015.
Frontwoman Tracyanne Campbell had a side-project, Tracyanne & Danny, with Danny Coughlan, that released a self-titled album in 2018 via Merge.
Campbell had this to say in a press release: “We’re excited to be working again with Merge Records. We are looking forward to sharing new music with our fans and to playing live in 2024.”
Camera Obscrua is Tracyanne Campbell, Gavin Dunbar, Kenny McKeeve, Donna Maciocia, and Lee Thomson.
Camera Obscura 2024 Tour Dates:
May 2 – Hebden Bridge, The Trades Club
May 4 – Leeds, Stylus
May 6 – Manchester, Academy 2
May 7 – London, KOKO
May 9 – Brighton, Concorde 2
May 10 – Birmingham, O2 Academy2
May 11 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
June 22 – Mexico City, Foro Indie Rocks!
