Candy Claws Share First New Song in 10 Years, “Distortion Spear” Ceres & Calypso In The Deep Time 10th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Out August 4 via TwoSyllable

Photography by Eric Evans



American dream pop group, Candy Claws, have returned after a 10 year hiatus with their new song “Distortion Spear.” This track appears on a bonus CD that is a part of the 10th anniversary vinyl reissue of their third studio album, Ceres & Calypso In The Deep Time, which is due out this Friday via TwoSyllable. Check out the video for “Distortion Spear” below.

“Distortion Spear” features the original Ceres & Calypso In The Deep Time lineup of Ryan Hover, K Hover, and Hank Berthold. The track crashes with whirling synths before exploding into a reverb drenched euphoria. Of the song, Ryan Hover says in a press release: “After spending most of the decade on opposite coasts (K and I in New York and Hank in Washington) we reunited at our friend Riley’s wedding in Portland last summer of. It was great and surreal to hang out again, and we had the idea of making a new song for the 10th anniversary of Ceres & Calypso. Back home on our respective coasts, we collaborated long-distance during the following winter. Lyrically, it’s about how a decade can simultaneously feel like a lifetime and no time at all. Nature, memory, anticipation.”

After Ceres and Calypso In The Deep Time originally came out in 2013, the band found themselves heading in different directions with Bertholf focusing on outside projects and Ryan and K leading Sound of Ceres to acclaim. Candy Claws have now gone bi-coastal, but they’ve reconvened once more. Ryan adds: “If it had all just gone into the ether, and been forgotten about, then we might have some regrets. But for some reason, there was just some spark on this one that people are still connecting with. It still feels like a really exciting thing to dive into.”

