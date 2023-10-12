News

Car Seat Headrest Cover Death Cab for Cutie and The Beths Cover The Postal Service on New Single Car Seat Headrest Cover “We Looked Like Giants” and The Beths Cover “Brand New Colony” for New Sub Pop Single





Death Cab for Cutie’s Transatlanticism and The Postal Service’s Give Up have both turned 20 this year and as both bands are fronted by Ben Gibbard they have been on a joint tour where they perform both albums in their entirety. In honor of all this, Car Seat Headrest (aka Will Toledo and band) have covered Transatlanticism track “We Looked Like Giants” and The Beths have covered Give Up song “Brand New Colony.” The covers form a double A-side single for Sub Pop (home to The Postal Service). It’s out digitally now, with a 7-inch release due out January 12, 2024. Stream both covers below, followed by the remaining dates on the joint tour. Above is the cover artwork for the single.

Last week we posted our digital cover story interview with Gibbard about Transatlanticism and Give Up (as well as Death Cab’s 2005 album Plans). Read it here.

In August, Death Cab for Cutie shared a brand new song, “An Arrow In the Wall,” as well as a CHVRCHES remix of the single. “An Arrow In the Wall” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Back in March, Death Cab for Cutie released an acoustic version of their 2022 album, Asphalt Meadows, which was considered by many to be a true return to form, and shared the album’s cover of Low’s “The Plan,” as well as an acoustic version of the band’s own “Pepper.”

Asphalt Meadows was released last September via Atlantic. Read our rave review of it here. Read our interview with the band about it here. Death Cab for Cutie’s current lineup also includes Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr.

The last album by New Zealand indie pop band The Beths was 2022’s Expert In a Dying Field, released on Carpark. In September of this year they released a deluxe version of the album. The Beths have been the openers on some of the Death Cab/Postal Service joint shows.

Car Seat Headrest’s most recent album, Making a Door Less Open, came out in 2020 via Matador.

<a href="https://carseatheadrest.bandcamp.com/album/we-looked-like-giants-brand-new-colony">We Looked Like Giants / Brand New Colony by Car Seat Headrest, The Beths & Pickle Darling</a>

Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

October:

13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl & – SOLD OUT

14 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^ – SOLD OUT

15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl % – SOLD OUT

17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl @

& w/ Special Guest The Beths

% w/ Special Guest Built to Spill

@ w/ Special Guest Iron & Wine

^ w/ Special Guest Pedro the Lion

