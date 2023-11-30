News

Caravan Palace Shares New Single “Reverse” Listen to the Track Below

Photography by Yannis Nivault



Fans last heard from the long-running Parisian six-piece electro outfit Caravan Palace with their 2019 album Chronologic, followed by a series of new singles in 2020. After a few years of silence, the band returned this year with their latest track, “MAD,” teasing a new forthcoming album, due out in 2024. Today, they’re back with another new single, “Reverse.”

“Reverse” is a bright and propulsive burst of color, taking the band’s music into the club and onto the dancefloor. The band’s usual blend of jazz, symphonic elements, and electronics are all at play, but their latest track weaves them into an infectious dance track, complete with syncopated disco guitars, pounding house beats, and warm brass accents. Meanwhile, frontwoman Zoe Colotis’ sped-up vocal delivery gives the track an additional dose of energy, driving it forward in a careening, off-kilter blur.

“It’s a sunny song, bedeviled by dark verses,” says co-songwriter and guitarist Arnaud de Bosredon. “The chorus is about having fun and dancing. The verses are about being alone in a dark place. Schizophrenic is how I’d describe it.”

“It’s a jigsaw puzzle of a song,” continues Charles Delaporte. “There are many elements in there, but we tried to keep the sound simple. The production was the tricky part. It’s complicated to put it together, but when you do…bam!.. the impact is instant.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere now.

