 Caribou Shares Video for New Single as Daphni, “Arrow” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, September 12th, 2022  
Subscribe

Caribou Shares Video for New Single as Daphni, “Arrow”

Cherry Due Out October 7 via Jiaolong

Sep 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Thomas Neukum
Bookmark and Share


Caribou (aka Dan Snaith) has shared a video for a new song under his Daphni moniker, “Arrow.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Cherry, which will be out on October 7 via Jiaolong. View the Damien Roach-directed video below.

Upon announcement of the album in June, Snaith shared the album track “Cloudy.” He later shared the album tracks “Clavicle” and “Mania.”

Caribou’s last album, Suddenly, was released in February 2020 via Merge. It was the first Caribou album since 2014’s Our Love. In 2021, he shared the new song “You Can Do It.” The last Daphni album was 2017’s Joli Mai.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent