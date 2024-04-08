News

All





Caribou Shares Video for New Song “Honey” Lots and Lots of Flamingos





Caribou (aka Dan Snaith) has shared a new song, “Honey.” There’s a video for the song featuring a steady stream of flamingos. Not much more is known about the song, right now it’s just a standalone single. Watch and listen below. Above is the single’s cover artwork.

In recent years, Snaith has mainly been releasing music under his Daphni moniker, including the 2022 album Cherry. Caribou’s last album, Suddenly, was released in February 2020 via Merge. It was the first Caribou album since 2014’s Our Love. In 2021, he shared the new song “You Can Do It,” via a video featuring a whole lot of dogs.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.