Friday, October 7th, 2022  
Carly Rae Jepsen Shares New Single “The Loneliest Time” Featuring Rufus Wainwright

The Loneliest Time Due Out October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope

Oct 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Nick Walker
Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a new single, “The Loneliest Time,” a duet with Rufus Wainwright. It is the latest release from Jepsen’s upcoming album of the same name, which will be out on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope. Listen below below.

In 2020, Jepsen shared the song “Me and the Boys in the Band,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

In August, Jepsen shared the album track “Beach House.” She later shared the track “Talking To Yourself.” Her last album was Dedicated Side B, a collection of deep cuts that didn’t make it onto 2019’s Dedicated.

