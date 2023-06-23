Carly Rae Jepsen Shares New Song “Shy Boy”
Touring This August
Jun 23, 2023
Photography by Jasmine Safaeian
Canadian popstar Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a new song, “Shy Boy.” Listen to the song below, followed by the cover artwork and her upcoming tour dates in New York and LA.
Produced by James Ford, “Shy Boy” is Jepson’s first new single since her 2022 LP, The Loneliest Time. As well as her solo shows, Jepsen has festival appearances as Lollapalooza and Osheaga, as well as some dates with boygenius.
Carly Rae Jepsen Tour Dates:
August 7 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – SOLD OUT
August 8 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – SOLD OUT
August 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether – SOLD OUT
August 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether – SOLD OUT
August 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
