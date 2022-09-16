Carly Rae Jepsen Shares Video For New Single “Talking To Yourself”
The Loneliest Time Due Out October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope
Sep 16, 2022
Photography by Meredith Jenks
Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a video for her new single, “Talking To Yourself.” It is the latest release from her newly-announced album, The Loneliest Time, which will be out on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope. View below.
“Beach House” was produced by Captain Cuts, and was co-written by Jepsen, Ryan Rabin, Benjamin Berger, and Simon Wilcox.
In 2020, Jepsen shared the song “Me and the Boys in the Band,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
In August, Jepsen shared the album track “Beach House.” Her last album was Dedicated Side B, a collection of deep cuts that didn’t make it onto 2019’s Dedicated.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Last Dinosaurs Shares New Single and Video for “Put Up With The Weather” (News) — Last Dinosaurs
- Suede – Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It (News) — Suede
- Little Dragon Release New EP, Share New Single “Stay” (feat. JID) (News) — Little Dragon
- Death Cab for Cutie - Watch Their Kimmel Performance, Stream the New Album, and Read Our Rave Review (News) — Death Cab for Cutie
- Carly Rae Jepsen Shares Video For New Single “Talking To Yourself” (News) — Carly Rae Jepsen
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.