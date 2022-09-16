News

Carly Rae Jepsen Shares Video For New Single “Talking To Yourself” The Loneliest Time Due Out October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope

Photography by Meredith Jenks



Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a video for her new single, “Talking To Yourself.” It is the latest release from her newly-announced album, The Loneliest Time, which will be out on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope. View below.

“Beach House” was produced by Captain Cuts, and was co-written by Jepsen, Ryan Rabin, Benjamin Berger, and Simon Wilcox.

In 2020, Jepsen shared the song “Me and the Boys in the Band,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

In August, Jepsen shared the album track “Beach House.” Her last album was Dedicated Side B, a collection of deep cuts that didn’t make it onto 2019’s Dedicated.

