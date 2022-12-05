 Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, Shares New Single “Welcome to My Island” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, Shares New Single “Welcome to My Island”

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You Due Out February 14, 2023

Dec 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Nedda Afsari
Caroline Polachek (formerly of Chairlift) has announced the release of a new album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, which will be out on February 14, 2023. Polachek has also shared a new single from the album, “Welcome to My Island.” Listen to the new single and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

“Welcome to My Island” was produced by Polachek alongside Dan Nigro, Dan Harle, and Jim-E Stack.

Polachek’s latest album, Pang, came out in 2019.

