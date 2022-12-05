News

Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, Shares New Single “Welcome to My Island” Desire, I Want To Turn Into You Due Out February 14, 2023

Photography by Nedda Afsari



Caroline Polachek (formerly of Chairlift) has announced the release of a new album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, which will be out on February 14, 2023. Polachek has also shared a new single from the album, “Welcome to My Island.” Listen to the new single and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

“Welcome to My Island” was produced by Polachek alongside Dan Nigro, Dan Harle, and Jim-E Stack.

Polachek’s latest album, Pang, came out in 2019.

