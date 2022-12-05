Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, Shares New Single “Welcome to My Island”
Desire, I Want To Turn Into You Due Out February 14, 2023
Dec 05, 2022
Photography by Nedda Afsari
Caroline Polachek (formerly of Chairlift) has announced the release of a new album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, which will be out on February 14, 2023. Polachek has also shared a new single from the album, “Welcome to My Island.” Listen to the new single and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.
“Welcome to My Island” was produced by Polachek alongside Dan Nigro, Dan Harle, and Jim-E Stack.
Polachek’s latest album, Pang, came out in 2019.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Premiere: Pure Adult Share New Single “Hot Crusade” (News) — Pure Adult
- Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, Shares New Single “Welcome to My Island” (News) — Caroline Polachek
- Wish You Were Here: A Tribute to the Late, Great Christine Mcvie (News) — Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac
- Phoenix – Listen to Our Interview in the New Episode of Our Under the Radar Podcast (News) — Phoenix
- Premiere: GLOSSER Shares New Single “The Artist” (News) — GLOSSER
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.