Caroline Polachek Announces Tour, Shares Video For “Welcome To My Island”

Caroline Polachek (formerly of Chairlift) has announced a tour in support of her upcoming album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, which will be out on February 14, 2023. She has also shared a video for the album’s latest single, “Welcome To My Island.” View the video, directed by Polachek and Matt Copson, below, along with the full list of tour dates.

“Welcome To My Island” was one of our Songs of the Week when it was initially released. Polachek’s previous album, Pang, came out in 2019.

Caroline Polachek 2023 Tour Dates:

4/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - with George Clanton

4/15 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - with George Clanton

4/17 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre - with George Clanton

4/18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre - with George Clanton

4/19 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall - with George Clanton

4/21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - with George Clanton

4/22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre - with George Clanton

4/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - with Toro Y Moi

4/25 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater - with George Clanton

4/26 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - with Toro Y Moi

4/28 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre - with Sudan Archives

4/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium - with Sudan Archives

5/1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield - with Magdalena Bay

5/4 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - with Sudan Archives

5/8 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum - with Sudan Archives

5/9 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - with Sudan Archives

5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

5/14 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom - with Alex G

5/16 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre - with Ethel Cain

5/17 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - with Ethel Cain

5/19 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem - with Ethel Cain

5/20 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall - with Ethel Cain

