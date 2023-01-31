News

Caroline Polachek Shares New Song “Blood and Butter” and Reveals Album Tracklist Desire, I Want to Turn Into You Due Out February 14 via Perpetual Novice

Photography by Aidan Zamiri



Caroline Polachek (formerly of Chairlift) is releasing a new album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, on February 14 via Perpetual Novice. Now she has shared the album’s newest single, “Blood and Butter,” as well as revealing the album’s tracklist. Polachek co-produced “Blood and Butter” with Danny L. Harle and the song features Scottish bagpipes by Brìghde Chaimbeul. Check out the song and tracklist below, followed by Polachek’s upcoming tour dates (including some newly added shows).

Previously she shared the album’s main single, “Welcome to My Island,” which was produced by Polachek alongside Dan Nigro, Dan Harle, and Jim-E Stack. It was shared back in December and was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. In December she also shared a music video for the song. In January she shared two remixes of “Welcome to My Island,” one by Charli XCX (who sings on the rework) and The 1975’s George Daniel, and another by UK dance trio PVA.

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You also features 2022 singles “Bunny is a Rider” and “Billions.”

Polachek’s last album, Pang, came out in 2019.

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You Tracklist:

1. Welcome to My Island

2. Pretty In Possible

3. Bunny is a Rider

4. Sunset

5. Crude Drawing of An Angel

6. I Believe

7. Fly to You (Feat. Grimes and Dido)

8. Blood And Butter

9. Hopedrunk Everasking

10. Butterfly Net

11. Smoke

12. Billions

Caroline Polachek Tour Dates:

UK/Europe:



2/10 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk - SOLD OUT

2/11 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Student Union - SOLD OUT

2/12 - Oxford, UK @ 02 Academy Oxford

2/14 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

2/15 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

2/16 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

2/18 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

2/20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega - SOLD OUT

2/22 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys - SOLD OUT

2/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

2/24 - Amsterdam, NL@ Paradiso - SOLD OUT

2/25 - Cologne, DE @ Kantine

2/27 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix - SOLD OUT



North America:



4/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - with George Clanton

4/15 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - with George Clanton

4/17 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre - with George Clanton

4/18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre - with George Clanton

4/19 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall - with George Clanton

4/21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - with George Clanton

4/22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre - with George Clanton

4/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - with Toro Y Moi

4/25 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater - with George Clanton

4/26 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - with Toro Y Moi

4/28 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre - with Sudan Archives

4/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium - with Sudan Archives

5/1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield - with Magdalena Bay - SOLD OUT

5/2 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield - with Magdalena Bay - JUST ADDED

5/4 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - with Sudan Archives - SOLD OUT

5/5 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - with Sudan Archives - JUST ADDED

5/8 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum - with Sudan Archives

5/9 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - with Sudan Archives - SOLD OUT

5/10 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - with Sudan Archives - JUST ADDED

5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

5/14 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom - with Alex G

5/16 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre - with Ethel Cain - SOLD OUT

5/17 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - with Ethel Cain

5/19 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem - with Ethel Cain

5/20 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall - with Ethel Cain - SOLD OUT

