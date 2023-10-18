 Caroline Polachek Shares New Song “Dang,” Performs it on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 18th, 2023  
Subscribe

Caroline Polachek Shares New Song “Dang,” Performs it on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You Out Now via Perpetual Novice; Also Watch Her Recent Tiny Desk Concert

Oct 18, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by David Brandon Geeting
Bookmark and Share


Caroline Polachek has shared a new song, “Dang,” which she performed last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with the aid of a slide show. Check out the song and performance below, followed by her upcoming tour dates. She also recently performed a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR Music and you can watch that below too.

Polachek and Cecile Believe (SOPHIE, Shygirl, Dorian Electra) produced “Dang,” with additional production by Danny L Harle (Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Flume).

Polachek (formerly of Chairlift) released an acclaimed new album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, earlier this year via Perpetual Novice.

Read our rave 9/10 review of Desire, I Want to Turn Into You.

Polachek’s previous album, Pang, came out in 2019.

Caroline Polachek Tour Dates:

10/20-10/21 - Miami, FL @ III Points Festival
11/2 - 11/5 - Turin, Italy @ C2C Festival
11/30 - Koto City, Tokyo @ Toyosu PIT
12/4 - Sydney, NSW@ Sydney Opera House
12/6 - Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre (Sold Out)
12/10 - Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Theatre (Sold Out)
12/11 - Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Theatre
12/13 - Brisbane City, Australia @ The Tivoli

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent