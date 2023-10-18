Caroline Polachek Shares New Song “Dang,” Performs it on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Desire, I Want to Turn Into You Out Now via Perpetual Novice; Also Watch Her Recent Tiny Desk Concert
Oct 18, 2023
Photography by David Brandon Geeting
Caroline Polachek has shared a new song, “Dang,” which she performed last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with the aid of a slide show. Check out the song and performance below, followed by her upcoming tour dates. She also recently performed a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR Music and you can watch that below too.
Polachek and Cecile Believe (SOPHIE, Shygirl, Dorian Electra) produced “Dang,” with additional production by Danny L Harle (Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Flume).
Polachek (formerly of Chairlift) released an acclaimed new album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, earlier this year via Perpetual Novice.
Read our rave 9/10 review of Desire, I Want to Turn Into You.
Polachek’s previous album, Pang, came out in 2019.
Caroline Polachek Tour Dates:
10/20-10/21 - Miami, FL @ III Points Festival
11/2 - 11/5 - Turin, Italy @ C2C Festival
11/30 - Koto City, Tokyo @ Toyosu PIT
12/4 - Sydney, NSW@ Sydney Opera House
12/6 - Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre (Sold Out)
12/10 - Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Theatre (Sold Out)
12/11 - Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Theatre
12/13 - Brisbane City, Australia @ The Tivoli
