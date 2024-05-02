News

All





Caroline Polachek Shares New Song “Starburned and Unkissed” From “I Saw the TV Glow” Soundtrack Movie Out Tomorrow, Soundtrack Out May 10, Alex G Score Out May 16

Photography by Aidan Zamiri



Caroline Polachek has shared a song, “Starburned and Unkissed,” which is featured on the soundtrack to the new A24 film, I Saw the TV Glow. The film is in theaters tomorrow, with the soundtrack arriving May 10 and Alex G’s original score for the film coming out May 16. Listen to the song below.

The soundtrack to I Saw the TV Glow also features Bartees Strange, Florist, Jay Som, Proper., L’Rain, The Weather Station, Sloppy Jane featuring Phoebe Bridgers, and others. Bridgers and Sloppy Jane also appear in the film as themselves.

Jane Schoenbrun directs I Saw the TV Glow, which is the follow-up to their aclaimed 2021 film, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair. The horror film stars Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine, with Ian Foreman, Helena Howard, Fred Durst, and Danielle Deadwyler in supporting roles.

In February, Polacheck shared a new version of “Butterfly Net” that featured guest vocals from Weyes Blood (aka Natalie Mering). The original version of the song was found on Polachek’s 2023 album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, and the new version was featured on a deluxe edition of that album, titled Desire, I Want to Turn Into You: Everasking Edition, that came out in February via Perpetual Novice/The Orchard. The new version of “Butterfly Net” made our Songs of the Week.

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You: Everasking Edition also featured “Dang,” a new song she shared last October that she also performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with the aid of a slide show. “Dang” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Polachek is formerly of Chairlift. Desire, I Want to Turn Into You was #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2023 list.

Read our rave 9/10 review of Desire, I Want to Turn Into You.

Polachek’s previous album, Pang, came out in 2019.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.