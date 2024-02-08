News

Caroline Polachek Shares New Version of “Butterfly Net” Featuring Weyes Blood Desire, I Want to Turn Into You: Everasking Edition Due Out February 14 via Perpetual Novice/The Orchard

Photography by Aidan Zamiri



Caroline Polachek has shared a new version of “Butterfly Net” that features guest vocals from Weyes Blood (aka Natalie Mering). The original version of the song was found on Polachek’s 2023 album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, and the new version will be featured on a deluxe edition of that album, titled Desire, I Want to Turn Into You: Everasking Edition. It is due out February 14 via Perpetual Novice/The Orchard. Check out the new version of “Butterfly Net” below.

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You: Everasking Edition is said to also feature “Dang,” a new song she shared last October that she also performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with the aid of a slide show. “Dang” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Polachek is formerly of Chairlift. Desire, I Want to Turn Into You was #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2023 list.

Read our rave 9/10 review of Desire, I Want to Turn Into You.

Polachek’s previous album, Pang, came out in 2019.

Weyes Blood released a new album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, in 2022 via Sub Pop. We gave And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow a rave 9/10 review and the album was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list.

