Caroline Polachek Shares Remix of “Welcome to My Island” by Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel Desire, I Want To Turn Into You Due Out February 14 via Perpetual Novice; Also Listen to the PVA Remix

Photography by Nedda Afsari



Caroline Polachek (formerly of Chairlift) is releasing a new album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, on February 14 via Perpetual Novice. Now she has shared a remix of the album’s first single, “Welcome to My Island,” by Charli XCX (who sings on the rework) and The 1975’s George Daniel. Polachek has also shared a remix of the song by UK dance trio PVA. Listen to both below, followed by Polachek’s upcoming tour dates.

“Welcome to My Island” was produced by Polachek alongside Dan Nigro, Dan Harle, and Jim-E Stack. It was shared back in December and was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. In December she also shared a music video for the song.

Polachek’s last album, Pang, came out in 2019.

Caroline Polachek Tour Dates:

UK/Europe:



2/10 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

2/11 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Student Union

2/12 - Oxford, UK @ 02 Academy Oxford

2/14 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

2/15 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

2/16 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

2/18 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

2/20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega (Sold Out)

2/22 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

2/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

2/24 - Amsterdam, NL@ Paradiso

2/25 - Cologne, DE @ Kantine

2/27 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix



North America:



4/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - with George Clanton

4/15 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - with George Clanton

4/17 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre - with George Clanton

4/18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre - with George Clanton

4/19 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall - with George Clanton

4/21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - with George Clanton

4/22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre - with George Clanton

4/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - with Toro Y Moi

4/25 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater - with George Clanton

4/26 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - with Toro Y Moi

4/28 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre - with Sudan Archives

4/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium - with Sudan Archives

5/1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield - with Magdalena Bay

5/4 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - with Sudan Archives

5/8 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum - with Sudan Archives

5/9 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - with Sudan Archives

5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

5/14 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom - with Alex G

5/16 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre - with Ethel Cain

5/17 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - with Ethel Cain

5/19 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem - with Ethel Cain

5/20 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall - with Ethel Cain

