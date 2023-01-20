Caroline Polachek Shares Remix of “Welcome to My Island” by Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel
Desire, I Want To Turn Into You Due Out February 14 via Perpetual Novice; Also Listen to the PVA Remix
Jan 20, 2023
Photography by Nedda Afsari
(formerly of Chairlift) is releasing a new album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, on February 14 via Perpetual Novice. Now she has shared a remix of the album’s first single, “Welcome to My Island,” by Charli XCX (who sings on the rework) and The 1975’s George Daniel. Polachek has also shared a remix of the song by UK dance trio PVA. Listen to both below, followed by Polachek’s upcoming tour dates.
“Welcome to My Island” was produced by Polachek alongside Dan Nigro, Dan Harle, and Jim-E Stack. It was shared back in December and was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. In December she also shared a music video for the song.
Polachek’s last album, Pang, came out in 2019.
Caroline Polachek Tour Dates:
UK/Europe:
2/10 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk
2/11 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Student Union
2/12 - Oxford, UK @ 02 Academy Oxford
2/14 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
2/15 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
2/16 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
2/18 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
2/20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega (Sold Out)
2/22 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
2/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
2/24 - Amsterdam, NL@ Paradiso
2/25 - Cologne, DE @ Kantine
2/27 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix
North America:
4/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - with George Clanton
4/15 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - with George Clanton
4/17 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre - with George Clanton
4/18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre - with George Clanton
4/19 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall - with George Clanton
4/21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - with George Clanton
4/22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre - with George Clanton
4/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - with Toro Y Moi
4/25 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater - with George Clanton
4/26 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - with Toro Y Moi
4/28 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre - with Sudan Archives
4/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium - with Sudan Archives
5/1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield - with Magdalena Bay
5/4 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - with Sudan Archives
5/8 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum - with Sudan Archives
5/9 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - with Sudan Archives
5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
5/14 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom - with Alex G
5/16 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre - with Ethel Cain
5/17 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - with Ethel Cain
5/19 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem - with Ethel Cain
5/20 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall - with Ethel Cain
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Ladytron – Stream the New Album and Watch the Video for “Faces” (News) — Ladytron
- Premiere: Kuni Shares New Single “Home To Me” (News) — Kuni
- Caroline Polachek Shares Remix of “Welcome to My Island” by Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel (News) — Caroline Polachek, Charli XCX, The 1975, PVA
- Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry Team Up for New Song (News) — Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry, Diane Warren
- Premiere: Benjamin Dakota Rogers Shares New Single “Maggie” (News) — Benjamin Dakota Rogers
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.