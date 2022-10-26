Caroline Rose Shares New Single “Love / Lover / Friend,” Announces Tour
Tickets Go On Sale This Friday
Oct 26, 2022
Photography by Monica Murray
Caroline Rose has shared a new single, “Love / Lover / Friend.” She has also announced a North American tour for 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Oct. 28) at 10 a.m. local time. Listen to the new single and view the full list of tour dates below.
In a press release, Rose states: “I feel like I’ve really grown up in the last few years. I’ve learned, and am learning still, so much about life and love and all its many forms. When I first wrote this song it felt like the perfect jumping off place to tell a story about love. . . Not just love for another person but also for myself.”
Rose released her latest album, Superstar, in 2020. Listen to our Under the Radar podcast interview with Rose, where she discusses the album, here.
Caroline Rose 2023 Tour Dates:
Tue. April 4 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Wed. April 5 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Thu. April 6 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Sat. April 8 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
Sun. April 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
Tue. April 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Wed. April 12 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Fri. April 14 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Sat. April 15 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
Sun. April 16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Tue. April 18 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Wed. April 19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Fri. April 21 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Sat. April 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Sun. April 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Tue. April 25 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
Fri. April 28 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Sat. April 29 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Wed. May 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Fri. May 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
Sat. May 6 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
