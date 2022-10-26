News

Caroline Rose Shares New Single “Love / Lover / Friend,” Announces Tour Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Photography by Monica Murray



Caroline Rose has shared a new single, “Love / Lover / Friend.” She has also announced a North American tour for 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Oct. 28) at 10 a.m. local time. Listen to the new single and view the full list of tour dates below.

In a press release, Rose states: “I feel like I’ve really grown up in the last few years. I’ve learned, and am learning still, so much about life and love and all its many forms. When I first wrote this song it felt like the perfect jumping off place to tell a story about love. . . Not just love for another person but also for myself.”

Rose released her latest album, Superstar, in 2020. Listen to our Under the Radar podcast interview with Rose, where she discusses the album, here.

Caroline Rose 2023 Tour Dates:

Tue. April 4 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Wed. April 5 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Thu. April 6 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Sat. April 8 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Sun. April 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Tue. April 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Wed. April 12 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Fri. April 14 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sat. April 15 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Sun. April 16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Tue. April 18 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Wed. April 19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Fri. April 21 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sat. April 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Sun. April 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Tue. April 25 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

Fri. April 28 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sat. April 29 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Wed. May 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Fri. May 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Sat. May 6 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

