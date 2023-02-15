News

Caroline Rose Shares New Song “The Doldrums” The Art of Forgetting Due Out March 24 via New West

Photography by Cristina Fisher



Caroline Rose is releasing a new album, The Art of Forgetting, on March 24 via New West. Now they have shared its third single, “The Doldrums.” Listen below, followed by Rose’s upcoming tour dates (including some newly announced European shows).

“‘The Doldrums’ was the song I wrote when I was realizing I had basically no understanding of self-compassion,” says Rose of the new song. “It’s about the voice inside my head that blames me for everything that’s ever gone wrong, mostly things out of my control. My idea of rebirth and reformation at the time was killing off my old self and finding a new one, rather than simply being kind to myself…Not because I didn’t want to be, but because I didn’t really know how.”

Back in October, Rose shared the album’s first single, “Love / Lover / Friend,” which was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Then in January, when The Art of Forgetting was announced, Rose shared the album’s second single, “Miami,” via a music video. “Miami” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Rose (who uses they/them pronouns) released their last album, Superstar, in 2020. Listen to our Under the Radar podcast interview with Rose, where the singer discusses the album, here.

Rose is known for their keen sense humor, with Superstar populated by amusing tales. The Art of Forgetting, however, finds the singer/songwriter channeling rawer emotions. The tone-shift was inspired in part by a difficult breakup, as well as voicemails Rose was getting from their grandmother, “who was clearly losing her mind,” Rose said in a previous press release.

“It got me thinking about all the different ways memory shows up throughout our lives,” Rose added. “It can feel like a curse or be wielded as a tool.”

Rose thus turned to instruments that, as the press release put it, “naturally changed or decayed over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.” Recording began in Rose’s home studio. “From there it was about a year of experimenting with those recordings both at home and in a couple other studios—chopping them up into loops and smears, creating modular percussion, and ultimately building any additional parts around them,” said Rose.

Caroline Rose 2023 Tour Dates:

Fri. March 31 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Arthur Zankel Music Center

Sat. April 1 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

Tue. April 4 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Wed. April 5 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Thu. April 6 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Sat. April 8 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern - SOLD OUT

Sun. April 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Tue. April 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Wed. April 12 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Fri. April 14 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sat. April 15 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Sun. April 16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Tue. April 18 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Wed. April 19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Fri. April 21 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sat. April 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Sun. April 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Tue. April 25 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

Fri. April 28 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sat. April 29 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Wed. May 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Fri. May 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Sun. May 21 - Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital

Sat. May 27 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

Mon. May 29 - Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten

Wed. 31 May - Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

Thu. 1 June - Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

Sat. 3 June - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

Sun. 4 June - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

Mon, 5 June - London, UK @ HEAVEN

Wed. June 7 - Brighton, UK @ TBD

Sat. June 10 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Bogen F

Tue. June 13 - Brussels, BE @ AB

Wed. June 14 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)

Fri. June 16 - Paris, FR @ TBD

Sat. June 17 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

Sun. June 18 - Duisburg, DE @ Traumzeit Festival

