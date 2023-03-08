Caroline Rose Shares Video for New Song “Tell Me What You Want”
The Art of Forgetting Due Out March 24 via New West
Mar 08, 2023
Photography by Cristina Fisher
Caroline Rose is releasing a new album, The Art of Forgetting, on March 24 via New West. Now they have shared its fourth single, “Tell Me What You Want,” via a music video. Sam Bennett directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Rose’s upcoming tour dates.
A press release says the song “chronicles conflicting feelings nearing the end of a relationship.” Rose further explains: “When I listen to this I really feel for myself during that time. My head was like a cesspool of voices trying to tell me what to do. You know, the end of a relationship can be so confusing. There are all these emotions swirling around and really no handbook. You realize when all your attempts to connect with your partner aren’t working, you either have to find a way to stick it out or leave… And both options suck. This song is about being in that pickle of desperation, between trying to protect yourself and feeling the immense guilt and regret of walking away from someone you love.”
Rose has also announced a short film for The Art of Forgetting directed by Bennett. It recreates real-life events in Rose’s life and combines various music videos from the album, including the video for “Tell Me What You Want.” The film will premiere on YouTube on March 23 and will be followed by a Q&A with Rose. Fans who pre-order the album will get access to the stream. On March 24 the film will also screen at Tower Records in Brooklyn at 9:15 and 10:15 p.m. (RSVP here).
Rose had this to say about the film: “It’s strange to recreate things that happened in the past, in the places where they happened, because they are obviously not the same as they were. I was trying to put my finger on this feeling and someone mentioned the Brazilian Portuguese word ‘saudade,’ a sensation that blends nostalgia, melancholy, desire and longing all in one.”
Back in October, Rose shared the album’s first single, “Love / Lover / Friend,” which was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Then in January, when The Art of Forgetting was announced, Rose shared the album’s second single, “Miami,” via a music video. “Miami” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then the album’s third single, “The Doldrums,” was also one of our Songs of the Week.
Rose (who uses they/them pronouns) released their last album, Superstar, in 2020. Listen to our Under the Radar podcast interview with Rose, where the singer discusses the album, here.
Rose is known for their keen sense humor, with Superstar populated by amusing tales. The Art of Forgetting, however, finds the singer/songwriter channeling rawer emotions. The tone-shift was inspired in part by a difficult breakup, as well as voicemails Rose was getting from their grandmother, “who was clearly losing her mind,” Rose said in a previous press release.
“It got me thinking about all the different ways memory shows up throughout our lives,” Rose added. “It can feel like a curse or be wielded as a tool.”
Rose thus turned to instruments that, as the press release put it, “naturally changed or decayed over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.” Recording began in Rose’s home studio. “From there it was about a year of experimenting with those recordings both at home and in a couple other studios—chopping them up into loops and smears, creating modular percussion, and ultimately building any additional parts around them,” said Rose.
Caroline Rose 2023 Tour Dates:
Fri. March 31 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Arthur Zankel Music Center
Sat. April 1 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
Tue. April 4 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Wed. April 5 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Thu. April 6 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Sat. April 8 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern - SOLD OUT
Sun. April 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
Tue. April 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Wed. April 12 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Fri. April 14 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Sat. April 15 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
Sun. April 16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Tue. April 18 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Wed. April 19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Fri. April 21 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Sat. April 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Sun. April 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Tue. April 25 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
Fri. April 28 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Sat. April 29 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Wed. May 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Fri. May 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
Sun. May 21 - Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital
Sat. May 27 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
Mon. May 29 - Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten
Wed. 31 May - Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
Thu. 1 June - Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
Sat. 3 June - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
Sun. 4 June - Bristol, UK @ Exchange
Mon, 5 June - London, UK @ HEAVEN
Wed. June 7 - Brighton, UK @ TBD
Sat. June 10 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Bogen F
Tue. June 13 - Brussels, BE @ AB
Wed. June 14 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)
Fri. June 16 - Paris, FR @ TBD
Sat. June 17 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
Sun. June 18 - Duisburg, DE @ Traumzeit Festival
