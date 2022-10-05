 Cass McCombs and Weak Signal Share New Song “Vacation From Thought” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 5th, 2022  
Cass McCombs and Weak Signal Share New Song “Vacation From Thought”

Vacation From Thought b/w Give It Back 7-Inch Single Due Out November 11 via Wharf Cat

Oct 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Cass McCombs and NYC band Weak Signal have announced the release of a 7-inch single, which will be out on November 11 via Wharf Cat. Today, they have shared the single’s A-side, “Vacation From Thought.” Listen below.

McCombs’ latest album, Heartmind, came out earlier this year via ANTI-.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

