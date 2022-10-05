News

All





Cass McCombs and Weak Signal Share New Song “Vacation From Thought” Vacation From Thought b/w Give It Back 7-Inch Single Due Out November 11 via Wharf Cat





Cass McCombs and NYC band Weak Signal have announced the release of a 7-inch single, which will be out on November 11 via Wharf Cat. Today, they have shared the single’s A-side, “Vacation From Thought.” Listen below.

McCombs’ latest album, Heartmind, came out earlier this year via ANTI-.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.