Cass McCombs and Weak Signal Share New Song “Vacation From Thought”
Vacation From Thought b/w Give It Back 7-Inch Single Due Out November 11 via Wharf Cat
Cass McCombs and NYC band Weak Signal have announced the release of a 7-inch single, which will be out on November 11 via Wharf Cat. Today, they have shared the single’s A-side, “Vacation From Thought.” Listen below.
McCombs’ latest album, Heartmind, came out earlier this year via ANTI-.
