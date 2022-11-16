News

Cass McCombs Announces Rescheduled North American Tour Heartmind Out Now via ANTI-

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Cass McCombs has announced a rescheduled North American tour for January 2023. Initially, the tour was set to begin this fall. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Nov. 18) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of McCombs’ upcoming tour dates below.

McCombs’ newest album, Heartmind, came out earlier this year via ANTI-.

Cass McCombs 2023 Tour Dates:

Fri. Jan. 13 - Amherst, MA @ The Drake

Sat. Jan. 14 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

Sun. Jan. 15 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Tue. Jan. 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

Wed. Jan. 18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. Jan. 20 - Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

Sat. Jan. 21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Andy Warhol Museum

Sun. Jan. 22 - Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage

Tue. Jan. 24 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Wed. Jan. 25 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

Thu. Jan. 26 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

