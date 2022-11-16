 Cass McCombs Announces Rescheduled North American Tour | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 16th, 2022  
Subscribe

Cass McCombs Announces Rescheduled North American Tour

Heartmind Out Now via ANTI-

Nov 16, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Bookmark and Share


Cass McCombs has announced a rescheduled North American tour for January 2023. Initially, the tour was set to begin this fall. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Nov. 18) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of McCombs’ upcoming tour dates below.

McCombs’ newest album, Heartmind, came out earlier this year via ANTI-.

Cass McCombs 2023 Tour Dates:

Fri. Jan. 13 - Amherst, MA @ The Drake
Sat. Jan. 14 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
Sun. Jan. 15 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Tue. Jan. 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
Wed. Jan. 18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. Jan. 20 - Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
Sat. Jan. 21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Andy Warhol Museum
Sun. Jan. 22 - Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage
Tue. Jan. 24 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Wed. Jan. 25 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
Thu. Jan. 26 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent