Cass McCombs Announces Rescheduled North American Tour
Heartmind Out Now via ANTI-
Nov 16, 2022
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Cass McCombs has announced a rescheduled North American tour for January 2023. Initially, the tour was set to begin this fall. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Nov. 18) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of McCombs’ upcoming tour dates below.
McCombs’ newest album, Heartmind, came out earlier this year via ANTI-.
Cass McCombs 2023 Tour Dates:
Fri. Jan. 13 - Amherst, MA @ The Drake
Sat. Jan. 14 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
Sun. Jan. 15 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Tue. Jan. 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
Wed. Jan. 18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. Jan. 20 - Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
Sat. Jan. 21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Andy Warhol Museum
Sun. Jan. 22 - Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage
Tue. Jan. 24 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Wed. Jan. 25 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
Thu. Jan. 26 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
