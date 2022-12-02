 Cassandra Jenkins Shares Video for “Crosshairs (interlude),” Releases Live Album | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, December 2nd, 2022  
Subscribe

Cassandra Jenkins Shares Video for “Crosshairs (interlude),” Releases Live Album

Available via Cassette and Bandcamp

Dec 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Cassandra Jenkins has shared a video for the song “Crosshairs (interlude)” from her newest album, An Overview on Phenomenal Nature. The video is a collaboration between Jenkins, filmmaker Adinah Dancyger, and writer, sex worker, and political activist Liara Roux. Jenkins has also shared a collaborative live album with Suhail Yusuf Khan. View the video and stream the album below.

In a press release, Jenkins states: “Songs have many faces, and I wanted to explore the subconscious side of Crosshairs’ DNA by collaborating with other artists I love to create something tender and surreal. I wanted to capture the kind of intimacy that happens between strangers, or two people who are exploring each other for the first time, and the way it opens up our psyches. The shoot was less of a performance, and more of a playful, intuitive scene.”

Dancyger states: “‘Crosshairs’ reflects a curiosity about the subjective experience of intimacy. The magnification of details of the human form brings an otherworldly sense of such a human experience, a sacred feeling that can happen through human connection.”

Roux adds: “I was so excited when Cassandra asked me to participate in this shoot—it was as though she read my mind! ‘Crosshairs’ is my favorite song off the album. It’s moody and tender, captures that ineffable beauty of finding yourself falling into someone else and I think the video reflects that.”

An Overview on Phenomenal Nature came out in 2021 via Ba Da Bing. Read our interview with Jenkins, where she discusses the album.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent