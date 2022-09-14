News

All





Cate Le Bon Shares Video For New Single “Typical Love” Pompeii Out Now via Mexican Summer

Photography by Shady Lane Productions



Welsh singer/songwriter/guitarist Cate Le Bon has shared a video for her new single “Typical Love.” The video was directed by Phil Collins and Stefan Ramírez Pérez in Cologne, Germany, and is an homage to Henri-Georges Clouzot’s unfinished 1964 film Inferno. View below.

“‘Typical Love’ was a product of a rare jam session with dearest genius friend, Stella Mozgawa,” Le Bon states in a press release. “The outline, written on bass along to one of Stella’s infectious grooves, was taken into the Pompeii sessions where I disassembled and reassembled it many times but it always felt like a second cousin to the other tracks so was put aside for a rainy day.”

Collins adds: “Cate has always embodied a timeless mystique which distinctively conjures up the European silver screen. If Pompeii sounded like Antonioni at his most heartfelt and lyrical, then ‘Typical Love,’ with its elegantly cinematic scope and crystalline propulsion, gestures towards the twisted melodramas of Henri-Georges Clouzot, Georges Franju, as well as the off-kilter glamor of Ilona Baltrush or early Ulrike Ottinger. And so, an important point of departure was working with the physicality and alchemy of 16mm, especially the unguarded moments at which the delicate tension between performer and character is acutely palpable.”

Le Bon’s latest album, Pompeii, came out in February via Mexican Summer. It featured the singles “Running Away,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, “Moderation,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list, and “Remembering Me,” which also topped our Songs of the Week list.

Read our interview with Le Bon on Pompeii here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.