News

All





CHAI Announce New Self-Titled Album and Tour, Share New Song “PARA PARA” CHAI Due Out September 22 via Sub Pop

Photography by Kana Tarumi



Japanese pop four-piece, CHAI, have announced the release of their new self-titled album and shared its latest single, “PARA PARA.” CHAI is due out September 22 via Sub Pop. A Jennifer Juniper Stadford-directed music video for “PARA PARA” will premiere tonight at 9 p.m. EST. The band have also announced a handful of fall North American tour dates in support of the new record. Listen to “PARA PARA” below, followed by the new album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the upcoming tour dates.

When making their Ryu Takahasi-produced self-titled album, CHAI returned to their roots, drawing inspiration from Japanese cultural heritage and the music that raised them. “Everything reflected in the lyrics expresses our experience as Japanese women,” Mana (vocals, keyboard) says in a press release.

“PARA PARA” pays homage to a popular two-step dance that was trending in Japan in the 1990s. Of the song Mana says: “There’s not a deep meaning to that song, it’s really just about the dance,” says Mana. “As long as you can feel the two-step, any dance is possible! Let your body just move to your dancing heart. When your body moves to the beat of your heart, you’ll realize that the world is smaller than you think, and all your problems are easier than they seem. ‘Cause two-step and music is the best way to communicate in this world. Let it start CHAI’s two-step dance music. ”

The song’s music video honors the past, present, and future of art-rock and J-pop, drawing influence from Yellow Magic Orchestra, Talking Heads and Devo.

Most of the songs on CHAI were written on the road in between shows. “It was actually a chill and relaxed process, because we were playing shows every day and were really in the music,” Mana says.

The band tapped into their Japanese identity through a more Euro-centric way, crafting songs with titles such as “MATCHA” and “KARAOKE.” Of the album, Mana says, “This is CHAI! With our self-titled album CHAI, CHAI declare that we live proudly as Japanese women. We hope this album gives everyone a little more confidence in living how they want to live. That is our ideal. If this album becomes that existence for anyone, that is the right answer in our eyes. Listen, feel. We give you our evolution, inside and out! Now come onnn, Neo-Kawaii babies. If you can’t catch up with us, you’ll never feel the Neo-Kawaii.”

The band consists of twin sisters Mana and Kana (guitar), Yuna (drums), and Yuuki (bassist, lyricist).

CHAI previously shared another song off of their upcoming album, “We the Female!” This song was featured on our Songs of the Week.

The band’s last album, WINK, came out in 2021 via Sub Pop. It was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. Readour 2021 interview with CHAI about WINK.

In 2022, the band shared the singles “Surprise” and “My Dream.” They also collaborated with Superorganism on “Hero Journey.”

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=“https://chaiofficial.bandcamp.com/album/chai”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;CHAI by CHAI&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

CHAI Tracklist:

1. MATCHA

2. From 1992

2. PARA PARA

4. GAME

5. We The Female!

6. Neo Kawaii,K?

7. I Can’t Organize

8. Driving22

9. Like, I Need

10. KARAOKE

CHAI North American Tour Dates:

Sat. Sept. 23 - Boise, ID @ Flipside Festival

Sun. Sept. 24 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Mon. Sept. 25 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Wed. Sept. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Fri. Sept. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Mon. Oct. 2 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Wed. Oct. 4 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Fri. Oct. 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Sun. Oct. 8 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

Tue. Oct. 10 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Wed. Oct. 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Fri. Oct. 13 - Mexico City, MEX @ Indie Rocks!

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.