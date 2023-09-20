News

CHAI Share Video for New Song “GAME” CHAI Due Out This Friday via Sub Pop

Photography by Yoshio Nakaiso



Japanese pop four-piece, CHAI, are releasing a new self-titled album this Friday via Sub Pop. Now they have shared another song from it, “GAME,” via a music video in which the band are delivery drivers clad in pink. Cameron Lew directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

CHAI features identical twins MANA (vocals/keys) and KANA (guitar), as well as drummer YUNA and bassist/lyricist YUUKI.

MANA had this to say about “GAME” in a press release: “Winning isn’t the goal, it’s the strategizing and challenge that matters♡ So it doesn’t matter if you lose. Take that loss and turn it into an even better strategy! Life’s a game! We made the video with our lovely friend Ginger Root♡ It’s fun and NEO KAWAII♡ As long as you’re living, you can play the game as many times as you want. Be honest to your heart, don’t take it too seriously, and live life.”

Of the video, Lew adds: “CHAI blends chaos and positivity in the best way, and so I wanted to create a video that showcases exactly that. And what better way, then to show them frantically delivering their music, movements, and mindset directly to their fans. It was such a fun experience directing this video, the way the girls are in sync with one another is insane. Not your ordinary delivery service: Come along as the girls hand over packages that will take their fans (and some skeptical patrons) on a musical journey.”

Most of the songs on CHAI were written on the road in between shows. “It was actually a chill and relaxed process, because we were playing shows every day and were really in the music,” MANA said in a previous press release.

CHAI includes the previous single “We the Female!,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced they shared its next single, “PARA PARA,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. “Neo Kawaii, K?” was the album’s third single.

The band’s last album, WINK, came out in 2021 via Sub Pop. It was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. Read our 2021 interview with CHAI about WINK.

In 2022, the band shared the singles “Surprise” and “My Dream.” They also collaborated with Superorganism on “Hero Journey.”

CHAI North American Tour Dates:

Sat. Sept. 23 - Boise, ID @ Flipside Festival

Sun. Sept. 24 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Mon. Sept. 25 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Wed. Sept. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Fri. Sept. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Mon. Oct. 2 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Wed. Oct. 4 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Fri. Oct. 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Sun. Oct. 8 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

Tue. Oct. 10 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Wed. Oct. 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Fri. Oct. 13 - Mexico City, MEX @ Indie Rocks!

Wed. Nov. 1 – Berlin, DE @ Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin

Fri. Nov. 3 – Paris, FR @ Badaboum

Sun. Nov. 5 –Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin (Paradiso Noord)

Mon. Nov. 6 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

Wed. Nov. 8 – Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

Thu. Nov. 9 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

Fri. Nov. 10 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Sun. Nov. 12 – Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)

Tue. Nov 14 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

Wed. Nov. 15 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

Thu. Nov. 16 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

